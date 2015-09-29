​A lavish and modern home

The kid’s bedroom is in playful shades of yellow and green that add freshness and cheerfulness into the room. Lot of storage area has been added to all the bedrooms and the foyer.

This house is very homely and so tightly knit that the family living here will have a time of their life. The fresh green exteriors coupled with light white interiors bring out a perfect dwelling paradise. Looking for similar styled mod house designs? Here's an ideabook you should definitely not miss out : A stylish Indian home