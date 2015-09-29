​A lavish and modern home

This house is a modern take on traditional Indian designs and patterns. Sprawling over an area of 1650 sq. ft., this house is built in the greener zone of New Delhi. The different shades of grey and white compliment the green surroundings of this humble abode. This property depicts how to move ahead with changing times while holding on to your roots tightly. Architects Studio-An-V-Thot have done a marvelous work by creating this masterpiece.
The living area is the first area you encounter while entering the house. The light and subtle pastel walls make it all the more welcoming. This brightness is attributed to the wine toned couch that occupies a good amount of the room. Contrast blue and green cushions and lampshades make it stand out from a distance. The showstopper of the living area is the center table, which absolutely exemplifies the whole concept of amalgamation of modern and traditional designs. The center table is square shaped with voids and planks pattern on the horizontal axis. The voids can also be used as drawers for storing newspapers and magazines in a subtle concealed manner. The sheer curtains help you to overlook the fresh green exteriors surrounding the house. The huge French window helps to keep the room well lit and airy. Extra light is guaranteed with backlit laser panels and the superbly studded chandelier.
Adjoining to the living area is the classic dining area. It is a sober space with no fancier amendments other than the obvious, dining table. It is a sturdy wooden dining table with a glass platform that not only dilutes the brightness of brown furniture but also blends well with the light decor of the area. Storage area is provided for organizing your high-end crockery and silverware. This great attachment proves to be very handy while serving and attending guests. The artistic pebble bed beneath the wall unit is highlighted by concealed lighting and blends beautifully with the dining area.
The foyer connects the inside and the outside. This place is of high importance as it is connects all the rooms of the house. It has an off white closet which is a perfect storage area for a shoe rack. Two Beautiful Moroccan lights can be seen hanging from the ceiling to insert a traditional but classy touch. Different ceiling patterns run through the foyer to the living area. Also the enclosed area between the foyer and the rear bedrooms exudes warmth and coziness in the entire house. The kitchen is adjacent to the dining area, which is on the left of the foyer.
This magnificent property has 3 bedrooms. One being the master bedroom, which is in the front corner of the house facing the green belt. The kid’s bedroom and the guest bedroom follow this. These two are in the rear and are equipped with private balconies and washrooms. The master bedroom is a pleasant combination of beige and brown. The high bed back made out of brown cushioned fabric adds a sense of coziness. This design takes the bedroom to an entirely new level of taste and class. The asymmetrical side tables and the tall yellow finished cupboards go perfectly well with the bedroom concept and design.
The kid’s bedroom is in playful shades of yellow and green that add freshness and cheerfulness into the room. Lot of storage area has been added to all the bedrooms and the foyer.
This house is very homely and so tightly knit that the family living here will have a time of their life. The fresh green exteriors coupled with light white interiors bring out a perfect dwelling paradise. Looking for similar styled mod house designs? Here's an ideabook you should definitely not miss out : A stylish Indian home