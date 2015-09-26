A stylish city apartment

This is a fascinating new design made specifically for Top houses. This pure white abode is built on top floor of any high-rise building and gives you a spectacular view of the outside world. Let’s take a tour of this beautiful place designed by Cristina Menezes and appreciate the deep thought process involved in its creation.
Let’s start the tour with the most sought after part of the house, the living area. This house exudes whiteness from every nook and corner. The living area of this house stretches up to the balcony to get a view of the outer world all the time. Beautiful hues of white and beige fill up the place with glamour. White sofa set and white furniture are totally in line with the walls and the ceiling. A huge red carpet with horizontal red and pink lines looks beautiful over the white flooring. Lightwood is used for TV cabinets and bamboo furniture is incorporated for an added elegance. The coffee table in this room totally steals the show. It is in the form of a rustic log of wood resting firmly over another piece of broken wood. Glass slabs are provided on the beige wall and can be used as bookshelves or for displaying showpieces.
The kitchen is kept simple with a combination of gray and white colors. This modular kitchen is fully equipped with all the latest electrical appliances.
A cozy white breakfast table is provided in one corner of the house adjacent to the kitchen. Cane chairs are used for maintaining little rustic feel. Exotic glassware and chinaware are placed on the table portraying sheer class.
The dining area is combined with the front TV area. The huge, white, glossy dining table rests in the middle of this section. This 8-seater wonder does not have anything over it other than matching white chairs. A stylishly lit chandelier is provided over the dining table for those cozy dining moments.
The home theatre or the TV area is by far the best part of the whole tour. It has 4 highly comfortable and relaxing recliners that will never make you leave them. White recliners are used for this room with white interiors. The push back seats and luxurious footrest will snug you tight like a small baby.
The bedroom is made on the minimalistic feature. A huge French window and a king size bed is the major contributors of this room. Polished glass side tables and a glass platform study table are used to increase the warmth of this room. Simplistic approach is followed on this part of the house. A huge walk in closet is provided to keep your house well organized. The silky smooth finish on those classy sliding doors takes you to the zenith of elegance.
This house has a separate space for discussing work and business. A secluded area has been crafted to hold a bunch of people to discuss important stuff. A glamorous black glossy table with curved chairs is provided for extreme comfort. Another foyer kind of area is also provided with a study table and chair. This place also has an expandable sofa cum bed to enjoy reading a book or for some quick nap.
How can we forget to mention the classy and upmarket washrooms? Made with preciseness and great attention to detail, these areas surely make you feel special. White tiles are used and white sanitary ware adds to the overall decor of the house. Very unique and stylish washbasins are specifically built to maintain the classy decorum of the house. Mud yellow stone and mosaics are used to make a modern hand wash area. This house exudes elegance and class. Make it your own and enjoy an opulent lifestyle.
If you are inspired by this ideabook and are looking for more ideas on home decor, Sheetal Chayya: the picturesque white house is what you will surely adore!