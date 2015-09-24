A dream home for every pocket

Seems like, this house lands directly from the fairy world. Made with smooth pastel shades, highly artistic designs, glossy finish and luxurious fittings, this house is “Dream Come True” in its true sense. Hold your heart as we are about to enter this heavenly abode. Architect Niyazi Ozcakar bring this utterly beautiful masterpiece to your service.
The living room is indeed painted ivory all over. From the couches to the walls to the curtains, it seems there is no color more important and subtle than ivory. The wooden flooring and the black TV are only 2 colors different from the usual white or off white. The TV has a beautiful cabinet with drawers and those lovely curvy wall pattern that give a feminine touch to the room. Both the sheer and main curtains are in shades of white which blend in well with the other interiors. The couch occupies most of the space along with some minimalist furniture articles. Here's an excellent ideabook on 10 extraordinary cabinet designs with sliding doors
The dining area is another of those rooms which are mostly surreal. White again dominates the effects. The swirling white metal partition separates the living room from the dining area. The white cabinets and the white dining table add to the subtleness. A dash of brightness is added by the sky blue curtains and dining chairs. The white cabinets are again in accordance with the overall decor. A beautiful artictically designed chandelier occupies the center stage of the dining area.
The washroom is well fitted with all high end fittings and sanitary ware. It has a shower cubicle and a huge mirror to make you feel special and wanted. Subtle cabinets and flooring are responsible for a soothing environment inside.
The cool and modern office area makes this house fall in a different league all together. The office has a wooden touch to it. It is new and contemporary. Perfect for reading or browsing, this room defines peace in solitude. Again, highlighting white shade, this room has wooden bookshelf, wooden flooring and wooden cabinets. A cozy and compact computer table is provided for working. Large window besides the bed extends sunlights into the room. A small and sleek bed is fitted in one corner to enjoy and relish book reading in the most comfortable manner.
Bet you haven’t seen a kitchen bigger than this! The kitchen is huge, swanky and totally upmarket. You will actually fall short of words once you see this masterpiece in person. This huge space has all modern fittings and appliances needed on a daily basis. The flooring and walls are gray while the cabinets are a mix of glossy white and brown. A cozy breakfast/tea counter is also provided in one corner for having that quick snack. The feature wall here is again made with bricks and painted white to provide a contrast to gray shade.
The most striking feature of the house is the royal bedroom. Made truly in a feminine way, this bedroom oozes out style and glamour. White has been and will always be women’s favorite color. This room has pure white furniture along with off white or ivory walls and wallpaper. The feature wall of this room has a smooth and silky wallpaper running from one end to the other in uniformity. A huge walk in closet is provided for storing your collection. It is ideal for today’s chic and outgoing women. Windows on almost every wall help to keep the room warm and cool. One of the walls has 6 mirrors placed in perfect symmetry to help you look at you, first thing in the morning. The vanity again has a very royal stance and goes perfectly in cohesion with the elements of the room.