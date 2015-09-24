A dream home for every pocket

The most striking feature of the house is the royal bedroom. Made truly in a feminine way, this bedroom oozes out style and glamour. White has been and will always be women’s favorite color. This room has pure white furniture along with off white or ivory walls and wallpaper. The feature wall of this room has a smooth and silky wallpaper running from one end to the other in uniformity. A huge walk in closet is provided for storing your collection. It is ideal for today’s chic and outgoing women. Windows on almost every wall help to keep the room warm and cool. One of the walls has 6 mirrors placed in perfect symmetry to help you look at you, first thing in the morning. The vanity again has a very royal stance and goes perfectly in cohesion with the elements of the room.