A spacious apartment filled with Indian flavoured details!

Today, we at homify would like to present a tour of a spacious apartment with an Indian flavour to you. The apartment unit consists of two floors, and has everything an Indian family would want such as a puja room, indoor pool, and other typical demands. Other than that, it is also designed according to an Indian taste in aesthetics, style, and function. We will start the tour with the exteriors, and continue with the interiors. The modern apartment is designed by Designer Galaxy, interior architects based in Nellore, India.
We hope you will find some interesting ideas and refreshing inspiration for your home through this tour. Please don't forget to leave us some feedback when you've finished reading this article. Let's have a look at this spacious apartment shall we?
The main entrance to the apartment unit we will be looking at has an Indian touch to it with its brass door knobs, locks, and holders. The shiny dark brown paint makes the brass door accessories stand out, giving it a look of grandeur. Two elongated glass windows on each side of the door make the entrance more bright and welcoming with the promise of fresh air and natural light.
Pictured here we see the exteriors of the apartment block by day—bright and brand new. Even during the day, the apartment maintains its festive spirits through decorations on the fencing wall and traditional streamers of flowers blessing the entrance with a delicate Indian touch. The bright white facade is contrasted with shiny black tiling at the main entrance.
By night, the apartment block looks simple yet appealing and festive with streamers of fairy lights embellishing the facade of the building and the fencing wall securing it. Part of the building is engulfed in a blue light, while the entrance is lighted up brightly with white fluorescent lighting. Next, let's check out the exteriors of the apartment block in bright daylight to get a better look.
Pictured here, we see a view of both floors. The first floor has the corridor walls painted in a lovely pinkish to purplish colour, while the railings that secure the corridor are composed of glass and metal. We will have a closer look at the ground floor later.
The simple bedroom painted in a sweet lilac colour has a charm of its own. Wooden blinds and a wooden cupboard give the room a cosy feel, while the bed headboard in dark pink adds a touch femininity to the bedroom.
The modern bathroom has grey tiles for the flooring and brown wall tiles that depict wood grains. A striking orange wash basin adds a funky touch to the bathroom, while a practical bidet system and a shower area equip this bathroom with the neceesities.
The spacious living room is more long than wide, and is furnished with old-fashioned furniture which gives it an old school, classic touch. Decorations are kept to a minimum, with the TV area being the focal point of attention. Next, let's have a closer look at the TV area.
The TV area is intricately designed with pretty inlays lighted up and bordering the focal point of attention. This kind of design has been very popular with Indian clients, and has successfully brought beauty to the otherwise plain living room.
Stained glass adds a nice touch to this home with its simple colour in striking red. The natural light filtered through the stained glass illuminates the apartment with a unique touch. Next, let's have a look at the puja room.
The puja room is adorned with bright white tiles and a border of golden coloured tiles with intricate textured designs. Framed pictures of deities together with oil lamps and flowers beautifies the puja room with a traditional touch. A grand ceiling adds the finishing touches to this small puja room.
Last but not least, a small indoor pool in a natural setting with plenty of sunlight adds a sense of luxury to the apartment. The natural stone tiles used for the flooring have patches of green grass in between, creating an outdoor feel.
We hope you've enjoyed this tour as much as we have.