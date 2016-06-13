Your browser is out-of-date.

5 Amazing ways to make a windowless bathroom look better!

The Bromptons: Chelsea, Roselind Wilson Design Roselind Wilson Design BathroomLighting
A windowless bathroom can end up looking not just tiny, but suffocating and constricting. Natural light and air make a space look and feel much nicer. But if you don't have the option of adding a window to your bathroom because of restrictions in your building, or because you live in a rented apartment, you needn't despair. Here are 5 ways to make a windowless bathroom look much better, with very little effort.

Add some colour

Apartamento Bairro de Higienópolis, CARMELLO ARQUITETURA CARMELLO ARQUITETURA BathroomDecoration
CARMELLO ARQUITETURA

CARMELLO ARQUITETURA
CARMELLO ARQUITETURA
CARMELLO ARQUITETURA

The best way to bring some life into your bathroom is to add colour to your bathroom, opt for a colourful wall, like the one in this bathroom designed by CARMELLO ARQUITETURA. Adding a wall in vibrant shade like yellow, orange, or turquoise will make your bathroom look bigger and better. You can add some prints or patterns to it to make an an even greater impact.

Add a plant

homify Eclectic style bathroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

A windowless bathroom can be small and suffocating because of the lack of fresh air. A simple way to go about it is to add a plant to the bathroom. Opt for an indoor plant that purifies the air like Lavender, Snake plant, Pothos etc and you can breathe better and improve the look of your tiny bathroom by adding some vibrant colours of nature to it.

The right kind of lighting

Guest Bathroom Roselind Wilson Design BathroomLighting bathroom,contemporary,luxury,wall mirror,lights,modern,interior design
Roselind Wilson Design

Guest Bathroom

Roselind Wilson Design
Roselind Wilson Design
Roselind Wilson Design

Lighting can make a huge difference in the way any room looks, and the same applies for a windowless bathroom too. Adding lamps next to a mirror, or tiny spotlights on the wall, or in the shower area, can introduce efficient indirect lighting in your bathroom and make it look less small and cramped.

Opt for glass partitions

Paradise Target Tiles BathroomDecoration
Target Tiles

Paradise

Target Tiles
Target Tiles
Target Tiles

Partitions in any bathroom can eat away the space and make it look small, but in a windowless bathroom they can be particularly suffocating. If you can't do away with them entirely, and need a partition to separate the bathing area from the rest of the bathroom, so that it stays clean, opt for a glass partition. Whether it's a half partition like here, or a full one a glass partition will keep the sense of space intact.

Reflect with mirrors

Visite a nossa Alfama, não é em Lisboa, mas também tem cantos encantadores, Alfama Home Vintage Alfama Home Vintage BathroomDecoration Grey
Alfama Home Vintage

Alfama Home Vintage
Alfama Home Vintage
Alfama Home Vintage

Mirrors help to make any space look bigger, but they also reflect light and make a bathroom look brighter. Thus, if you have windowless dark bathroom opt for more than one mirror, or even a mirror wall, along with plenty of lights and your bathroom will look so well lit that you won't even miss the window! If you want to give your old bathroom a complete makeover, here are 6 tips that will come in handy!

Are these ideas helpful? Let us know in the comments below.


