A Mumbai home where dreams come true!

Mumbai is truly the city of dreams. It has been glorified time and again in Bollywood movies as the only place in the country where dreams can become a reality. This is a tastefully decorated three bedroom apartment designed by AUM Architects, where each section reflects the warm and peaceful nature of people living in the house. Designed by fusing together the best of European and Asian elements, the home reflects the true flavor of Mumbai which is truly a melting pot of cultures from across the world. Understated luxury is juxtaposed with minimalist design to create a home that is charming and stylish. Let us take you on a tour of this elegant house so you can appreciate its minimalist style and clean layout.

Master bedroom

The master bedroom with an all-white background and touches of color in mixed hues renders it with a unique style quotient. The settee style bed upholstered in print with large flowers makes a strong style statement against the white wall and floor. The dark drapes act as a barrier for early sunlight in the morning but on pushing them aside you are greeted by a breathtaking view of Mumbai’s skyline. 

Welcome to the abode

Just as palatial homes of yore had stone guards in place to welcome and see off guests by wishing them well, this home too has a traditional brass statue that welcomes you on arrival. The languid blessed hands fill the house with positive energy and create a soothing atmosphere as a traditional protector. As we walk further into the house we are greeted by the living room and dining areas. At the entrance itself your curiosity about the owner’s taste for artistic objects will be tickled by the little collectibles on the side table.

Eclectic mix of styles

Just like other parts of the house this modern living room is a painstakingly created amalgamation of white and brown hues. Plush leather sofas and a leather couch in royal blue offer comfortable sitting for guests to enjoy the television mounted on a unique feature wall. The couch comes with a comfortable high backrest ideally for curling up and enjoying the television. Eye-catching artwork next to the television and traditional metal vases are placed below and create the perfect setting that one would be proud to call their home.

Modern dining area

Recessed lighting is the only illumination in this beautiful dining space that brings to life dark toned furniture against the white roof and floor that provide a perfect background. The dining space is separated from the kitchen by a frosted glass wall barrier that maintains privacy and also makes service easy due to the connecting door. 

Cook in comfort

The all-white kitchen with it's modern appliances, black granite counter, floating wall cupboards and large window just above the cooking range sets the ambience for some creative cooking. Modern appliances, natural light and adequate storage space in the modular kitchen give a clutter-free experience as the serving area is just outside the door.  The most arresting feature of this eclectic kitchen is that the counter and kitchen back-splash are all in dark hues while the cabinets and roof are in light tones.

Master bathroom

The master bathroom in this house follows a simple color palette and design feature like the rest of the house and the only enlivening feature is the pretty yellow overhead lights that illuminate the entire area bathroom.

Childrens bedroom

As both the children are grown up, their bedrooms do not have the typical cartoons or blue and pink color tones but instead have a neutral color palette. The cabinets and doors follow natural wood tones and both bedrooms are fitted with large wardrobes and floating shelves that function as night stands near the headrest. If you like this Mumbai home, then here is another ideabook A classical and comfortable residence in Mumbai.

