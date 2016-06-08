A Mumbai home where dreams come true!

Mumbai is truly the city of dreams. It has been glorified time and again in Bollywood movies as the only place in the country where dreams can become a reality. This is a tastefully decorated three bedroom apartment designed by AUM Architects, where each section reflects the warm and peaceful nature of people living in the house. Designed by fusing together the best of European and Asian elements, the home reflects the true flavor of Mumbai which is truly a melting pot of cultures from across the world. Understated luxury is juxtaposed with minimalist design to create a home that is charming and stylish. Let us take you on a tour of this elegant house so you can appreciate its minimalist style and clean layout.