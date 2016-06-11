Your browser is out-of-date.

7 Amazing hallway decor ideas for Indian homes!

PRIVATE RESIDENCE AT KERALA(CALICUT)INDIA, TOPOS+PARTNERS TOPOS+PARTNERS Classic style corridor, hallway and stairs
Loading admin actions …

A hallway in a typical Indian home, immediately summons up the image of a dark dingy corridor in one's mind. But there are many simple things that one can do to change this perception. If you are wondering what are all these things and where to start, don't worry here are 7 simple and efficient ways to revamp the decor of your narrow hallway, and turn it from drab to fab!

Wooden beams and light

PRIVATE RESIDENCE AT KERALA(CALICUT)INDIA, TOPOS+PARTNERS TOPOS+PARTNERS Classic style corridor, hallway and stairs
A simple way to fix a dark and uninviting looking hallway, is to introduce more natural light in it. You can do this in many ways—be it a row of glass windows, skylights or a part glass wall. Alternating the windows or skylights with wooden beams will make your hallway look even more stunning. While wooden flooring will like the one in this passageway, will enhance the rustic feel of the space.

Interesting lamps and lights

Mr. Ramesh Residence at Neyveli Dwellion Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
While windows and skylights can bathe your hallway with light during the day, you need a fix for night as well. A row of interesting lights on the wall or ceiling, or both like the one's in this passageway designed by DWELLION from Chennai. Spotlights, backlit photographs, or even a backlit double ceiling can enliven up a narrow hallway and make it look better.

Mediterranean style tiles

Yassmine, Rita Mody Joshi & Associates Rita Mody Joshi & Associates Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
While most people have tiles in their hallway, it is usually the boring cream or white or grey tiles, that makes one home indistinguishable from another. So if you want your hallway to stand out, opt for unique Mediterranean style tiles and give it a new lease of life. You can opt for classic blue and white tiles, or opt for more subtle two tone tiles like brown and cream, or olive and cream.

Glass wall with colourful prints

Passage homify Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Another simple way to perk up a narrow passageway is to opt for a glass wall with vibrant colourful prints, like the glass wall with fall leaves here in this space. This will not only help your passageway look more interesting, but also create a beautiful partition between the passageway and another room.

Stone or brick wall

Shanthi Priya Residence at Uthandi, Chennai , Muraliarchitects Muraliarchitects Minimalist corridor, hallway & stairs Building,Wood,Interior design,Stairs,Flooring,Floor,House,Fixture,Door,Tile flooring
Those with an earthy style, can reflect it in their hallway too. Opt for a stone or brick wall, and add an earthy touch to your hallway. Don't turn every wall into a stone wall, as this will make it look dark and scary like a dungeon. Instead, go for a single stone or brick wall, and draw attention to it with something special, like the brass lamp here.

Colourful seating area

Penthouse 401, Saar Interior Design Saar Interior Design Eclectic style corridor, hallway & stairs Multicolored
If your passageway is wide enough, brighten up the dul space with a colourful seating area on one side. A multi-coloured dari/rug, a few colourful cushions, and maybe even a colourful painting like the Madhubani painting here in this passageway designed by SAAR INTERIOR DESIGN from Vadodara, will make your passageway look stunning, and serve a functional need.

Feature wall

Lobby groupDCA Modern corridor, hallway & stairs Lobby,Mirrors,Residence,decor
Lastly, if you have a tiny budget, but still want to do something different in your hallway, turn one of the walls into a feature wall. You can do this by simply painting it a bright colour, displaying funky mirrors on a subtle wall like here, or by turning one wall into a family photo wall. Your photo wall should be an expression of your style and personality. Here are 6 simple ways to express yourself through a photo wall.

Do you like these ideas? Let us know in the comments below.


