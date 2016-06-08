7 Stunning ways to excite your living room with textiles!

Textures can add a whole new dimension to any room. And if you are looking for a quick fix to make your living room look exciting, there is nothing better than textiles! So give your living room a quick makeover, and excite things up with a dash of new textiles here and there. Be it a new upholstery for your sofa, or a couple of new cushions covers, a new patterned rug, or plush new drapes, add a new touch of textiles with a little help from us.
Adding silk to your living room, is like adding a touch of lavishness to it. But embroidered silk, like the one on the L-shaped sofa and cushions in this living room, adds a whole new level of elegance. Opting for contrasting colours like the beige and blue, or yellow and green can create a more stunning impact.
A dash of cotton like the one in this living room designed by AUM ARCHITECTS from Mumbai, can make your living room look cool and comfortable. You don't have to change the upholstery of all the furniture, just pick a couple of sofa's or chairs. Mix and match fabrics and prints, like the light blue upholstery on the sofa here which contrasts well with the striped cloth upholstery of the armchair.
Velvet is another plush textile that you can use to revamp your living room. Be it a soft velvet upholstery for your sofa, or a velvety rug, velvet can be used in the living room in various ways to add a stylish spin to it. While cream, brown, beige velvet accents create a subtle understated impact, bolder colours like pink and purple can add a lively feminine touch.
While rugs are made from all kinds of fabrics these days, a classic woolen dari or rug has a quintessential Indian charm to it. So instead of fur, or polyster, opt for a woolen dari with ethnic patterns or design on it, and you will not just be adding an interesting textile to your living room, but will also add an a whole new style of decor.
Using real fur is not only too expensive, but also harmful to animals. Therefore, opt for faux fur in a bright colour, like the red faux fur rug here, to bring in a bit of luxury to your humble living room. Nowadays, you get many things made of fur, be it rugs or end to end carpets, cushions or side pillows, opt for just a little bit of faux fur to make your living room look more interesting.
Also, while adding new textures to your living room, remember to not overdo any single texture. Add contrasting textures in your living room, like the contrasting striped silk and beige cotton fabric on the sofa here, in this living room designed by VISHWANATH AND ASSOCIATES from Bangalore.
Finally, the most simple way to make your living room look more exciting, is to drape your windows in curtains of an interesting fabric. Be it thick drapes made of cotton or silk like here, or sheer curtains made of chiffon or lace, changing the curtains can change the look of your whole living room. If you are looking for exciting new ways to drape your windows, here are 6 ideas.