An apartment sparkling in style

This place exudes perkiness and youth. Here the white base is contrasted with the bright violet and pink shades to make it perfect for your growing daughter. Beautiful violet floral designs cover the white cupboards and go in perfect unison with the violet loft area. This room has a small study area on one side and a huge French window on the other. A small vanity area with a violet-bordered mirror is provided for extra brightness.

This indeed is a beautiful residence for a small family of 2 or 3. The designers 4D space designers have played really well with shades of white and gray for maintaining the subtlety of the place.