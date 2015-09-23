An apartment sparkling in style

This spotless beauty can be found in the beautiful neighborhood of Manikonda, Hyderabad. The centralized idea behind this artistic wonder was to keep the interiors as white as possible. Floral designs and wooden furniture are added to provide contrasting brightness and vibrancy. This 2-bedroom apartment is truly enticing and will leave you totally speechless with its supreme presence.
The living area is the first place you encounter after entering this majestic abode. Enveloped in white and ivory interiors, this place beams positivity and pure bliss. The white walls, ceiling and floor make you feel that if heaven exists, it is here and right here. The white couch along with the black and white cushions adds a dash of vibrancy to the room. One of the walls is partially covered with a gray antique stone painting, which makes you relive the archaic times of khajuraho and Hampi. The couch faces the TV cabinet, which is a blend of wooden furniture, and white lacquer cabinets. This is an ideal place to place your books, collectibles and other decorative items. The same wall has one part cut out as a window for allowing light into this marvelous room. A white thin sheer curtain covers the window and saves the room from the scorching sun.
A beautiful green indoor plant along side the window brings a deep sense of life in the room. The center table and the side table are in perfect harmony with the subtle hues of the room. A beautiful ivory lampshade, with a transparent stand, rests on the square side table. You just cannot fail to notice the beautiful wooden work done in the room. The wooden doors, wooden cabinet, wooden floral design on the ceiling accentuates the overall appeal of the room by heaps and bounds. The large and, potentially the best, chandelier can be seen in the center of this fairy tale room. The white circular designs on this masterpiece make it looks like a disco ball that spread its brightness and glow in every corner of the room.
Another striking feature of this house is the dining area. It is basically an extension of the living area followed by the kitchen. The wooden contours separate the dining area from the living room. The kitchen and dining area are spacious and the window in the center makes you overlook the outside world while cooking. Three lamps of increasing size are hung along the wooden contour, which provides subtle lights required while dining. The dining table is again a white beauty totally in line with the light pastel colors. A white chandelier atop the dining table will take your breath away. It is crafted in a unique symmetrical rectangular pattern radiating light all over. Here's an ideabook dedicated to modern dining room ideas.
The master bedroom is a perfect blend of innovation and class. White is again the predominant color in this room. White flooring and ceiling add to the basic look and feel. Wooden headrest and side tables are provided for that decent touch of vibrancy. Just like the living room, this room also has white paired with gray. The contrast is easily visible in the bed linen and the cozy beach chair placed in the middle of the room. Also, the wardrobes are partially made in wood and white lacquer, which is another one of those fabulous ideas from the interior designer. French windows on two sides keep the room well lit and airy.
This place exudes perkiness and youth. Here the white base is contrasted with the bright violet and pink shades to make it perfect for your growing daughter. Beautiful violet floral designs cover the white cupboards and go in perfect unison with the violet loft area. This room has a small study area on one side and a huge French window on the other. A small vanity area with a violet-bordered mirror is provided for extra brightness.
This indeed is a beautiful residence for a small family of 2 or 3. The designers 4D space designers have played really well with shades of white and gray for maintaining the subtlety of the place.