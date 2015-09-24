A shinning home

The second bedroom has a completely different tone and concept. The bed is again simplistic in design but the side tables and bed lamps are very stylish and add to the overall peppiness of this room. The chandelier above the bed is again something, which is well thought of when it comes to complimenting the overall theme of the room. With its distinct design and those sharp and effective LED lights, it makes the room feel bright and young. The wardrobe in this room is again of a totally different nature as compared to the master bedroom. The use of glass inserts in the bright-grained wood is nothing short of pleasing to the eyes.

This room would definitely give the kids the breath of fresh air when they would want to have a break from studies and at the same time would be their favorite place to work on those weekend projects. For more inspiration on Kid's bedroom decor, here's another ideabook you can get valuable tips from : Kids bedroom trends

This humble yet elegant and sober residence not just allows you to enjoy the classy attributes and features, but also relish the stylish and striking notes of this masterpiece.