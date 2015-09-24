A shinning home

Built in a central locality of Hyderabad by 4D Space designers, this place is a seamless fusion of elegance and innovative design concepts. This 2-bedroom home exudes positivity and bliss. With a large living area and a cozy dining space, you get to feel the unadulterated warmth and protectiveness of a family.
The living room of this house is extremely spacious and well lit. A 12-seater sofa set covers the living area from all sides. Contrast red and yellow cushions add brightness to the room. White marble flooring runs from corner to corner. A brown coffee table sits in the middle of the room, which denotes simplicity and elegance. The feature wall is the main highlight of this room, which has a royal, and rather magnificent Plaster of Paris artwork that would definitely keep you in a state of awe.
The dining area is again a place, which on one hand carries forward the overall theme of the home, but at the same has its own highlights too. Be it the dining table and it’s simple and elegant chairs or be it the feature wall which is striking and classy, the dining area has sobriety and style written all over it. The super reflective marble flooring gets noticed, thanks to the contrast provided by the feature wall. The life-like ultra white statue adds nothing but elegance and luxury to the room.
The master bedroom is the place, which actually does a great job of pampering you inside out, and making sure that once you get a sound sleep, you would hate to listen to those morning bells and alarms. The bed is simple yet sophisticated enough to bring a smile to your face. The bedside tables and the bedside lamps fluently speak the language of sophistication and elegance.
The wall opposite the bed is where you can place your television, but it doesn’t just end here. The design is again simple but well thought off with the shelf placements and the focus lights from the fall ceiling that highlight those timeless showpieces. The mirror wall closet is again something you don’t see every day. With its sliding doors and with the glass finish, it gives you an out-of-the-box design for a wardrobe.
The second bedroom has a completely different tone and concept. The bed is again simplistic in design but the side tables and bed lamps are very stylish and add to the overall peppiness of this room. The chandelier above the bed is again something, which is well thought of when it comes to complimenting the overall theme of the room. With its distinct design and those sharp and effective LED lights, it makes the room feel bright and young. The wardrobe in this room is again of a totally different nature as compared to the master bedroom. The use of glass inserts in the bright-grained wood is nothing short of pleasing to the eyes.
This room would definitely give the kids the breath of fresh air when they would want to have a break from studies and at the same time would be their favorite place to work on those weekend projects.
This humble yet elegant and sober residence not just allows you to enjoy the classy attributes and features, but also relish the stylish and striking notes of this masterpiece.