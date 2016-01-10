Escape from city life

The SKI villa proudly exhibits its name at the entrance on a shiny black stone. As for the color scheme of the house exteriors, it is mainly white and black with some highlights of orange here and there. The natural stones used in the exterior of the house blend in nicely with the location it is set in, creating a harmonious environment. We love that the house exteriors look pretty simple for a fancy villa. The SKI villa is modest yet intriguing, fitting into the environment harmoniously, rather than sticking out like a sore thumb. Let's take a look around the garden next.