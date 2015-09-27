A spacious home for every pocket

The kitchen is an extension of the dining area or vice versa. It is huge and spreads over a large area. The beautiful flooring and the aesthetically pleasing kitchen cabinets are like a match made in heaven. This kitchen is like a living dream. With cabinets running from one corner to the other, you just cannot ask for more storage space in this kitchen. One window in the center brings sunlight and fresh air into the kitchen. The unique combination of white and gray brings a contrasting feel to this space which adds an air of youth and perkiness.

