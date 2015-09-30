A sophisticated home

The House of Loreto, located in the Villantigua division of San Luis Potosi is an architectural marvel built by Volta group. Designed by architects Antonio Villalba Palau and Gustavo Medina Ahumada with interiors decorated by Claudia Sanchez Espinosa, the 468 sq.mt home is built in an innovative Y shape. Usually custom built bungalows are designed for a family with children and pets, but this home was created for middle aged couple whose children left home to make their own future.

Its family room, dining area, service region and kitchen are located in the right wing while the left side has guest rooms and the living area. Its base section has a large hall and staircase leading to master bedroom and game room on one level. The design of the house has been created to allow maximum inflow of natural light throughout the day and is ideal for a family of two that have guests on a regular basis for entertainment.

So would you like to explore the artistic layout of this beautiful home with us?