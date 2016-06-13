A Beautiful home exploding with colour and hapiness

Today we are in beautiful Kaliningrad, Russia, taking a walk down its scenic boulevards where the architecture and the natural beauty of the land jostle for our attention. The homes here reek of classic qualities that seem frozen in time, even as modern amenities come forth to add a practical angle to it all. We invite you into this Kaliningrad home designed by Agraffe Design, interior designers in Kaliningrad, for a tour that promises a classic rendition that will leave you inspired!
This Dacha-inspired Russian home is a statement in classic style. A Dacha is usually a vacation home or a farmhouse. The façade of this home boasts of a shape and dimension befitting the stocky and solid features that mark this area, while the blue grey and beige colours come forth to remind you of gallant times filled with heroes wearing uniforms and attaining Knighthood thanks to their deeds. Simplicity with solid construction elements sets this home apart.
The living room is a study in classic style and elements. The hardwood floor sits well with the grey and wispy hues that are an ode to the perpetual wintery mood of this part of the world. Colour springs in robust shades from the heavy drapes while silvery light shines down from the chandelier. A television and candles add flourish and offer entertainment even in these genteel surroundings.
Cabinets in solid teak wood with a blackened polish hold prized crockery and cutlery while the wooden table with its curved legs and simple classic chairs sit in the centre. A white chandelier comes down the centre as the pretty and willowy drapes ground the look with their soft presence.
The salon-like corridor lets you take in the breath taking views of the greenery surrounding the property while a solid wooden door stands guard on a side. The intricate lace like lattice work on the bench makes this a whimsical spot for a book and a cup of tea. The rug adds to the prettiness of the spot.
Silken sheets and velvety textures spill from the sumptuous bed as the navy and white colour scheme makes this a vibrant yet sophisticated space. Chairs sit near a window and mirror the navy blue shades at play while a larger than life chandelier hangs down a side with a mirror for some true reflected glory!
The monochrome bathroom is filled with classic flourishes that will almost make you think you have walked into a ballroom! The piece de resistance is the inlay work that shows off a compass in the middle of the granite floor as black lace and white fixtures dot the rest of the space.
Overall, with its beatific pathways and natural retreats, this home makes a statement that is serene and robustly classic in its appeal. The interiors are spellbinding with their contours and myriad rooms and bathrooms.
