A magnificent apartment in wood

Another very successful project by designer Niyazi Ozcakar Ic Mimarlik, is the H-Y house. This stylish beauty is one of its kind. You just cannot fail to appreciate the architects for their creatively precise and flawless architecture. Every inch of this household exudes purity and bliss. Wood plays a pivot role in the design and can be noticed clearly from every nook and corner.
The living area and the dining area are combined in this beautiful household. The uniquely designed feature wall with a mounted TV stands apart from the rest of the interiors. The wooden furniture of this room goes well with the overall aesthetics. Wooden flooring is perfectly complimented by a wooden dining table and coffee table. Light wood is used in the furniture to highlight the other elements of the room as well. An L-shaped royal blue sofa adds to the seating area. The beautifully crafted, high-low bookshelf is used for decorations. The dining table takes this space to an entirely new level. It is strong and sturdy and boasts of class and style.
This house provides a unique twist to the conventional reading areas or office. This wooden reading area has huge bookshelves stretching from the floor to the ceiling. The bookshelves can hold your whole collection in just one place. Made with partially black window panes, these bookshelves are totally new and modern. This place is ideal for all book lovers. White walls and ceiling add to the subtleness and calmness required during reading. The green couch adds the pop element to the room. Also the only window with the slightly perky green windowpane allows sunlight and air to pass by. This is an ideal spot to read the book overlooking the hustle bustle of the city traffic.
The master bedroom in this case has a white finish to it. The sliding wardrobe adds another dash of freshness and complexity. 2 side tables are provided with huge mirrors which act only as a decorative wall. Wood again plays a vital role as all the furniture including the bed, the dresser and the side tables have wooden polish done on them. White feature wall and headboard are provided for added decency. Windows on two sides of the room make it well lit and airy. A large chandelier in the center of the room is there to take your breath away.
The guest bedroom is a very soft and cozy place. It also has wood as its hero. The huge wooden wardrobes cover the entire wall on one side. It has some space in the center for pictures and photos. One wall is entirely converted to a French window which gives a larger than life view of the outside world. One of the three walls is made with broad bricks that are painted white/ off white.
This lobby place connects all the rooms of the house. It has a big off white couch and 2 smaller red sofas. The wooden interiors in this area are again praise worthy. The wooden flooring and the wooden design on the ceiling go perfectly well with the wooden doors and windows. Different shades of wood ranging from light to dark are used for added color. A huge painting of modern art is hung on the centre wall and is the first thing that catches your attention when you enter from the opposite side. The bookshelf holds all your extra books and collectibles. This area is great for some alone time with books.
This house will surely amaze you with all its unique features. Make it a part of your lifestyle and enjoy luxury.
