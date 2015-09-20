A magnificent apartment in wood

This lobby place connects all the rooms of the house. It has a big off white couch and 2 smaller red sofas. The wooden interiors in this area are again praise worthy. The wooden flooring and the wooden design on the ceiling go perfectly well with the wooden doors and windows. Different shades of wood ranging from light to dark are used for added color. A huge painting of modern art is hung on the centre wall and is the first thing that catches your attention when you enter from the opposite side. The bookshelf holds all your extra books and collectibles. This area is great for some alone time with books.

This house will surely amaze you with all its unique features. Make it a part of your lifestyle and enjoy luxury.

