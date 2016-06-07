7 Stunning Indian Living rooms for small apartments

The rapidly changing landscape of Indian cities has led to conversion of large single family dwellings into apartments to accommodate growing families and migrant population that keeps shifting across cities in search of job opportunities. Small apartments in urban areas have to carve out the living room and dining area from a single large hall. But lack of space does not restrict the creativity of our designers and they have used locally available materials and small furniture pieces to create beautiful living rooms that you can refer to decorate your personal space.
This elongated rectangular design of this living room has been artfully decorated with minimalist style décor that focuses on simplicity and elegance. The first thought that comes to mind when viewing this living room is pleasing pastel tones and decorative background wall spread on two levels that lend a trendy vibe to the area.
Elegant wood decor and indirect lighting create a breathtaking aura in this charming living room created by Design Cell of Hyderabad. The accent lights between suspended false ceiling and the roof makes the ceiling fan appear as if it is suspended in mid-air.
When space is at a premium then every available inch of floor space has to be integrated into the design to create visual illusion of space. While decorating a small room it is best to keep minimum furniture which will make it look expansive. The large deep set window brushed in light and dark brown color palette brings in natural light and its rim provides extended seating within the room along with a view of outside world.
Got a studio apartment that is a favorite choice of friends when they want to throw a party? Decorate it in colorful hues with mixed furniture that is a mix of modern and retro for a lively atmosphere.
Living as a student in an attic room with limited means does not mean that you have to compromise on comfort or style. To bring out the rich coluor of its timber floor the walls and roof have been painted white and which is enhanced with the blue divider between kitchen and living room. Wicker tables and low sofa are perfect for the small living room that has been given fresh infusion of color with potted green ferns.
The exquisite white background and decor of this living room creates an atmosphere of solemn serenity that is enhanced by colorful silken cushions on the white L shaped sofa. To accommodate all the necessities, the storage area has been created below the television unit and in open spaces on the wall above. A warm brown background with sparkling green squares and serene Buddha in the center creates a perfect Zen like ambience in this modern living room.
People are generally of the view that teal is too bright a color for use in living rooms but this pretty living room proves them wrong. The floor, picturesque windows and even the chairs are in deep chocolate brown which is a perfect setting for colorful teal furnishings and white sofa in this modern living room. Artistic wall lights keep the room bright.