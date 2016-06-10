A Funky family home filled with richness!

Join us on a tour today to discover a family home that is filled with warmth and richness. A company of home builders based in Istanbul, Nuun Mimarlik, have really demonstrated their impeccable talent through this house.
The family home we are going to look at today bears the signature of
nude architecture. Nude architecture is basically architecture that is stripped bare, wiped clean, anti-decorative, and simplified, not just in its aesthetics but also in its function. The design of the house also demonstrates the client's request for a calm and quiet place designed with simple lines.
We hope you will find some interesting ideas and refreshing inspiration for your home through this tour. Let's start with the exterior and move on to the interior later…
Multiple terraces allow residents to enjoy the outdoors comfortably, and create an interconnection between indoor and outdoor spaces. The neutral colour used for the facade presents a relaxed, laid-back style, while the simple lines are typical of nude architecture. Next, let's have a look at the interiors of this beautiful house.
Although this house is located in Turkey, it looks like it belongs to a wealthy suburban area in America. The architectural lines and the latest technology employed to build this comfortable family home make it seem like it just popped out of a Hollywood movie.
Pictured here, we can see that the house has its own garage and an attic room as well. The roof system is using the latest technology, while the garage is equipped with a fully automatic door. The garage entrance and walkway leading to the entrance of the house is paved with natural stones.
A taste of the rustic flavour is very much evident here with the dark wooden beams evoking a cosy, welcoming feel. The natural stone wall where the television unit is built and the wooden floor enhances the rustic flavour. Stylish designer seating and a modern fireplace add a touch of luxury to this space.
The social heart of this home is divided into two areas, with the living room on one side, and the dining room and kitchen on the other. A triangular arched wall which mimics the shape of the wooden beams separates the two areas. The two areas are also on varying height levels, giving the interiors a dynamic design and creating a more spacious feeling home.
The purple and green seating used in the living room gives it a funky edge and brings life to the home through its vibrant colours, while the cream coloured coffee tables strike a harmonious balance. A large glass sliding door opens up to the patio and allows plenty of natural light into the living room. Even small details like the slim design of the radiator add a touch of sophistication to this space. Next, let's have a look at the dining room.
This large dining room can accommodate up to 12 people comfortably with its dark brown veneer table and upholstered dining chairs in purple and green. An atmosphere of grandeur is created with the elegant pendant lamps hanging from the exposed beams.
The bright and airy kitchen makes it the perfect environment to cook healthy home-cooked meals for the whole family. Light colours are purposely chosen for this kitchen to make it feel more spacious and open, while dark wooden cabinets provide a striking contrast.
This cosy attic bedroom employs light colours and a very simple design to create a more spacious feeling room. The skylight is positioned just opposite the bed so that one can count the stars to fall asleep and wake up to a blue sky. As you can see, this bedroom is hardly decorated and is stripped bare, exposing its minimalist approach brilliantly.
Pictured here, we observe the bare walls that accompany the staircase and corridor area. The only thing that adorns the walls is lighting. This home truly demonstrates that less is more with its simplified architecture and interior design.
We hope you've enjoyed the tour of this home as much as we have.