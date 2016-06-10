A Funky family home filled with richness!

Join us on a tour today to discover a family home that is filled with warmth and richness. A company of home builders based in Istanbul, Nuun Mimarlik, have really demonstrated their impeccable talent through this house.

The family home we are going to look at today bears the signature of nude architecture . Nude architecture is basically architecture that is stripped bare, wiped clean, anti-decorative, and simplified, not just in its aesthetics but also in its function. The design of the house also demonstrates the client's request for a calm and quiet place designed with simple lines.

We hope you will find some interesting ideas and refreshing inspiration for your home through this tour. Let's start with the exterior and move on to the interior later…