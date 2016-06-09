Before and after: A small home transformed like MAGIC!

Join us on a tour today to discover the beautiful transformation of a family home. The tour will show you before and after pictures to demonstrate the renovation that transformed the exteriors from an outdated style to a modern, stylish facade. However, although the exteriors have been updated, the casual style with a natural touch still remains the same. This style suits the house very much because it has a nicely shaded garden area with big trees and bushy plants. The 225 square meter house has a considerable amount of land around it, enough for a parking bay and a small garden.

We hope you will find some interesting ideas and refreshing inspiration for your home through this tour. Don't forget to leave us some feedback once you've completed browsing through this article. Without any further ado, let's have a look at the exteriors of this home remodeled by Martins Lucena Arquitetura, architects based in Brazil.