Before and after: A small home transformed like MAGIC!

Join us on a tour today to discover the beautiful transformation of a family home. The tour will show you before and after pictures to demonstrate the renovation that transformed the exteriors from an outdated style to a modern, stylish facade. However, although the exteriors have been updated, the casual style with a natural touch still remains the same. This style suits the house very much because it has a nicely shaded garden area with big trees and bushy plants. The 225 square meter house has a considerable amount of land around it, enough for a parking bay and a small garden.
We hope you will find some interesting ideas and refreshing inspiration for your home through this tour. Don't forget to leave us some feedback once you've completed browsing through this article. Without any further ado, let's have a look at the exteriors of this home remodeled by Martins Lucena Arquitetura, architects based in Brazil.
Before the exteriors were renovated, the pitched roof structure with its open gable shape made the house look overcrowded since there was also an awning covering the parking bay. The old stone wall around the house and the wooden gates made the house look outdated and dark.
After the remodeling, the exteriors look clear and bright with a shed roof, new roofing shingles, and new gates that allow more light into the house. The bushy hedge around the house does a good job in replacing the old stone wall, and literally adds life to the exteriors.
The neutral coloured facade gives the home a relaxed, laid-back vibe that goes well with the wooden awning, brown gates, and brown roofing shingles. Overall, the home has a natural feel to it, with bushy hedges fencing in the compound, and trees in the garden. Some of the plants have been trimmed back to create a neater and more open space.
One of the things we love about the design of this home is that the entrance is really private. Unlike most houses, the entrance of the house is not facing the front directly. This way it's not exposed to the street, and a little more privacy is gained. The entrance to this home is right after the parking bay area.
A cosy parking bay is created by adding mood lighting to the area. The lighting creates a warm glow and intriguing shadows on the wall. Large tiling in neutral colours provide a smooth platform for the outdoor area.
The rear end of this house is home to a backyard patio. The shaded patio resembles a long corridor with columns in between. This area remains mostly out of sight from outside the house as it is well shaded by the huge tree in the garden. Although the outdoor area feels open and free, it is provides sufficient privacy for the residents.
Last but not least, we leave you with a wider view of the house from the outside. Pictured here, you can really see how spacious the land around the house actually is.
We hope you've enjoyed this tour as much as we have. For more home tips, inspiration, and interesting ideas, have a look at before and after: a small home transformed like magic.