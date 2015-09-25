A fantastic BUDGET home

A house, regardless of its size, can be turned into a beautiful designer’s dream with some very simple changes and modifications. Here's a tour of a small yet the modest house designed by Niyazi Ozcakar Ic Mimaarlik. You will get to see some exciting ideas for decorating different parts of your house no matter how big or small it is.
This is a very simple yet artistic design for the living room. The first thing that strikes the viewer about this design is the use of geometric shapes throughout. White tones set off with gray shades have been used. The entertainment area has been given a similar background of gray. One thing worth noticing in this design is the vibrant yellow color center or side tables. Only a simple cabinet has been placed under the TV. The brick wall has been set off by using colored masks and a colorful painting on the wall. Similarly, the white upholstery is set off by the use of colorful cushions. But one thing that really breaks the white monotony of the room is the big blue carpet in the center of the living room. Overall, it gives a very charming look to the entire room.
Ceiling lights have been used and the entire kitchen area gives a spacious and uncluttered look. All appliances have also been kept in shades of gray to keep with the color theme and have been placed in strategic positions to make the most of the space available in the room. Although some would say that the word sterile comes to mind when they see this design, it is a very good example of minimalist designs for the kitchen area.
Looking for more sleek and stylish designs for your kitchen? Here's another ideabook you could look at Modern kitchen colors.
The kitchen is again a combination of modern designs and geometric shapes. There is extensive use of steel colors which can be seen on the cabinets and the sitting area. A majority of the kitchen has been painted white and here the monotony of the white and gray shades is broken by the use of dark maroon on the walls. Parts of exposed white brick walls are again visible, which give an industrial style feel.
For children’s rooms, it is always a good idea to experiment with something creative and interesting. This design keeps the child’s interests at its core. The false ceiling has been given the shape of clouds behind which the lighting has been placed. At any time of the day when the light is switched on, it would give the same effect as that of a sun when it peeks from behind the clouds in the sky. One also sees lights behind a quarter of the sun and a rainbow. While one part of the room has been painted white to symbolize clouds, the other part has been painted blue symbolizing sky. On the blue side of the wall, birds flying in the sky just complete the whole creative look. A single bed with drawers to store things and tall cabinets have been used to make the room look more spacious.
Bathroom furnishings have been kept as minimum as possible. On one corner the sink and the mirror have been placed and the other section has been used for the commode and the bath area. The white monotony has been broken by the use of black / gray tiles on one wall and a steel hanger on the other wall. The bath area contains a cabinet on one corner and the shower area on the other. While white dominates the vanity section, the bath section has been done up in tiles of gray and white.