A fantastic BUDGET home

Ceiling lights have been used and the entire kitchen area gives a spacious and uncluttered look. All appliances have also been kept in shades of gray to keep with the color theme and have been placed in strategic positions to make the most of the space available in the room. Although some would say that the word sterile comes to mind when they see this design, it is a very good example of minimalist designs for the kitchen area.

