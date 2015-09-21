An incredible home on a budget

A second bedroom is also provided for guests or kids. It is again based on minimalist approach and has a few elements of brightness. The exciting feature of this room is the unique wallpaper that displays the skyline of a metropolitan city. Also the hazelnut color chandelier goes hand in hand with the light wood shade and pours in some freshness in the room. The mirror and the wardrobe are simple yet stylish in their own way.

This beautiful house recreates the magic of simplicity. Make it your own and get ready to create beautiful memories. Looking to create a house in sync with nature? Here's a resourceful ideabook: Houses that co-exist with nature