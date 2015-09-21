An incredible home on a budget

This beautiful house is a perfect blend of class and style. It is warm, cozy and exudes positive vibes for a healthy and peaceful living. It is designed and presented by Niyazi Ozcakir Interior architects. This two bedroom house has a lavish living room and an attached dining area. The bedrooms are designed with utmost sophistication and attention with detailing. Lets take a tour of the home for better understanding.
This construction has white as its dominating color. The living room is a lavish spread of upmarket furniture and a sophisticated design. The walls and flooring have a minimalist approach to them. The Silky smooth white leather couches, play an important role when describing the furniture. The TV is mounted on the front feature wall that has a distinct design inbuild in itself. The criss cross milky white pattern on the wall helps it strike a perfect note with the white walls. Also the fairy white cabinets and book shelves add to the peaceful environment.
The entrance to the residence is through the living room. This room has a wide and a humongous French window in the form of sliding door on one side. Beautiful white sheen curtains are used along with brown side curtains to provide a perfect contrast. LED bulbs are provided on the side fall ceiling for that extra effect during those special nights. The wooden flooring is highly complimented by the soft white fur carpet on the top. Together the furniture and the decor, give a subtle touch to the room.
The living room, then takes us to the dining room. The dining area is basically an extension of the living area. A sleek mesh like white design differentiates the living area from the dining area. Here, the designers have played beautifully with bright and vibrant colors. They have added black detailing hanging from the walls, representing mini chandeliers. Also, the dining chairs are deliberately made of grey as against the white matte finish dining table. Huge mirror with high low pattern rests on one of the walls and adds a warmer tone to the room.
The master bedroom has all that it takes to define class and style. The base color is again white and everything else is made to keep the decor simple and sober. The walls are painted off white. The feature wall here comes with a beautiful twist. It is basically bricks painted with the same color as the walls. It gives a highly unusual and rustic touch to the room. The fall ceiling has LED’s in a pattern to light the whole room. Also 2 big mirrors are provided on both sides of the wall to make the room bigger and spacious. A large floor to ceiling French window is responsible for inflow of sunlight and fresh air in the room.
The master bedroom is built on the lines of ‘Less Is More’. A queen size bed, a sleek yet stylish dresser and a side table construe the minimal furniture present in this room. Wooden bookshelves are made on either side of the mirror on the feature wall for that unique stance. The furniture is in true harmony with the wooden flooring. A red sofa is placed in one corner for that bit of brightness and vibrancy. A walk in closet is provided on one side while the opposite wall has family pictures and photos. This bedroom truly demonstrates that its not the high class furniture but pure love that makes a family bound together.
A second bedroom is also provided for guests or kids. It is again based on minimalist approach and has a few elements of brightness. The exciting feature of this room is the unique wallpaper that displays the skyline of a metropolitan city. Also the hazelnut color chandelier goes hand in hand with the light wood shade and pours in some freshness in the room. The mirror and the wardrobe are simple yet stylish in their own way.
This beautiful house recreates the magic of simplicity. Make it your own and get ready to create beautiful memories. Looking to create a house in sync with nature? Here's a resourceful ideabook: Houses that co-exist with nature