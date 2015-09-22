NORMAL outside, FANTASTIC inside

Coming to the walls and the floors of the house, it’s a very minimalistic design. The white shade used on the walls and the light shades used on the exteriors and the rooms along with the bathroom look very peaceful and make the area look wider and spacious. The minimalistic décor and designs give it a very refreshing look and enrich the senses. The wooden frames of the doors and windows also look very natural and modern together. The brick wall design in the exterior and at the top of the house gives it a minimal and rustic look with the earthy design. The effective use of grey, brown and natural green around make it look very natural and classy.

Spending sometime amidst this green natural surroundings make oneself feel refreshed and full of positive energy. It is a very good example of a simple, minimalistic and rustic design put together extremely wonderfully.