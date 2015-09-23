Stylish living in a shipping container

The bathroom of this exclusive house looks very comfortable and exotic. The white fittings go very well with the wooden surroundings of the room and the glass used in the bathroom enhances the look many folds. The well equipped bathroom with the minimal fittings and fixtures look awesome and is aptly made right besides the bedroom of the house. The very chic glass door look marvelous and lights illuminate the bathroom very efficiently. The use of space in this house is very effective and wise.

All in all, this house is a setting of beautiful, small, minimal yet appropriate accessories in it. Looking the best, this efficient use of space is classy with elegance all over. It is an appropriate design with the most modern accessories and equipments to enthrall you. It truly is a lavish living container!