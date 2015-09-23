Stylish living in a shipping container

Call it modern, rustic, classic or minimalistic, this particular container structure of the house enthralls and captivates the hearts in a moment. This very stylish setting is set in a shipping container of 40 ft. giving it an extreme uniqueness with its solid features. The complete house looks enchanting and a piece of art in itself with accumulated classiness and elegance. The very modern look of the house is enhanced by the different styles merged together to give it a special appearance.
The house is always incomplete without natural beauty around. The big trees behind the container house give it a scenery like view from the front. Small green shrubs surround the house and make its boundaries. The very green grass and small plants at the entrance of the house make the house get a shade of beautiful green. The inside of the house is also decorated with small planters to give a natural and fresh feel in the house.
The very classy woodwork from the floor to the furniture and the walls bring out the elegance of the design charmingly. The beautiful color of wood and the natural feel it brings to the area, is enchanting. The wonderful wood furniture is durable and safe. Easy to move around and stylish to keep, it gives a very exquisite look to the house. The sync of the use of wood material in the complete house gives it a very systematic and synchronized effect. Try out these very attractive wood furniture pieces for your rooms: Geometric wooden furniture
The very delicate and innovative art pieces look great and illuminating. The work of art and wood is inspiring and attracts the attention immediately. The spectacular art on the wood walls look exclusive and impresses at one at the entrance. The beautiful tribal painting on the complete side wall of the room takes an extra credit for the stunning look. Click here to see some of the most lavish art pieces by Crows camp art
The illuminating lights in every room of the house give a very chic effect to the overall house. The ceiling to ceiling light pattern covers all rooms of the house and brightens up the space enigmatically. The very exquisite lamp on the table gives a very modern and stylish look. The use of lights not just brightens the room, but also keeps the room well-lit and illuminated.
The bathroom of this exclusive house looks very comfortable and exotic. The white fittings go very well with the wooden surroundings of the room and the glass used in the bathroom enhances the look many folds. The well equipped bathroom with the minimal fittings and fixtures look awesome and is aptly made right besides the bedroom of the house. The very chic glass door look marvelous and lights illuminate the bathroom very efficiently. The use of space in this house is very effective and wise.
All in all, this house is a setting of beautiful, small, minimal yet appropriate accessories in it. Looking the best, this efficient use of space is classy with elegance all over. It is an appropriate design with the most modern accessories and equipments to enthrall you. It truly is a lavish living container!