A Lavish home with spectacular style!

Wide palms and pretty greens come together to create an oasis of sorts with the comfortable recliners and the refreshing blue pool. The wide stone tiles lining the floor look inviting too!

This home brings in a substantial variety of subtle elements which play up the architectural details of the property. Every need and whim of the family has been catered to, whether it has to do with functionality or leisure. Take another tour for more inspiration - A Grand Home with Magical Exteriors For A Large family!