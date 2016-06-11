A Lavish home with spectacular style!

We are busy touring the beautiful city of Porto Alegre today. As the throbbing epicentre of one of Brazil’s largest states, this city holds great attractions for tourists and is a place where historical and urban architecture seamlessly meet. The Casa Riviera is one such wonder which scores high on the style charts. Designed by Marcos Biazus Arquitetura E Design, a group of famed architects in Porto Alegre, this home brings together vibrant patterns and subtle colours for a sophisticated effect. While the exterior is replete with contemporary touches, the interior redefines luxurious living in a whole new manner. A sense of openness, brightness and airiness also pervades the home’s insides. So we invite you to walk in and soak it all in.
Straight lines, sharp angles and layers create a visual power play of interesting architectural styles for this facade. Various materials like stone, concrete, glass and wood contribute to the stunning aesthetics of the house’s exteriors. A stone paved pathway and driveway cut across the manicured lawns, and take you towards the white and beige delight known as Casa Riviera.
The living space is a visually intriguing delight that will inspire you to plan a similarly cosy yet classy looking space where you can entertain people for formal parties, and unwind during those lazy afternoons. A touch of teal on the cushions highlights the love for colour that is a staunch Brazilian trait, while modern looking beige couches add a soft, neutral look. The show stopper, though, is the Aztec patterned rug in monochrome which highlights the classic modern approach of the home’s design. A glossy white coffee table with pretty blooms sits in the centre, and along with a unique piece of Chinese pottery make for a breath taking finish!
The dining room croons with a subtle style that is all white, yet not too overpowering. The pretty suspended lamps are designer pieces that are one of a kind. The white backs of the chairs curve in a flourish as the solid looking glossy table celebrates the same hue. To break the monotony of white, the architects have installed a glass wall to let the colours of the beautiful outdoors come inside.
The kitchen is a modern space with a winter-like tone. The stone hued floor is a tiled wonder that lends to the overall beauty of grey, beige, chrome and white. The setting is open and it sits in a nook that overlooks the stylish dining room as well as the living room on the side. Lighting cascades softly from the ceiling, while the island also holds a breakfast nook with white retro style chairs.
The staircase has an expansive and unique look, thanks to the slight curve of the wide steps that mostly sticks to its otherwise linear contours. The glass and steel balustrade helps in enhancing the feeling of spaciousness of the area.
Wide palms and pretty greens come together to create an oasis of sorts with the comfortable recliners and the refreshing blue pool. The wide stone tiles lining the floor look inviting too!
This home brings in a substantial variety of subtle elements which play up the architectural details of the property. Every need and whim of the family has been catered to, whether it has to do with functionality or leisure.