A Modern Apartment Building That Reaches For The Sky!

We are in the urban and vibrant Brazilian city of Joao Pessoa today, and we feel overwhelmed by the lush greenery and stunning contemporary architectural delights that dot the place. And while we were revelling in the sights and sounds of Joao Pessoa, we suddenly chanced upon the amazingly well structured Residencial Alexandrina, designed by a group of well known architects in the area, who go by the name of Martins Lucena Arquitetura. This apartment building has been set in stylish tones and varied earthy and pastel hues which reflect the glory of the bright sun. The residence is simple, linear and modishly put together for a practical yet aesthetic appearance. Come and take a look at the splendid architectural details with this tour!
The front of this amazing apartment block is a heady concoction of stone and metal. While classy metal grills in white make a wall of sorts, the high riser is a vision in varied earthy colours of stones that seem to have been sourced from various parts of Brazil. The mustard, grey and white shades come together with glass for a look that is classic yet modern in its appeal. The linearity of the apartment has been deftly coupled with fun structural elements such as the bracket-like accents on either side.
The towering structure of the apartment building and its high design sensibilities is nothing less than impressive. The co-existence of smooth and texturally intriguing walls and the smart metal and glass windows make for a look that speaks well of the elements used. The stylish composition as a whole makes this a colourful yet classy property.
The approach to the building is extremely pleasant, dressed up in beige stones with soft brown lines. The natural look instantly appeals to your senses and creates a soothing vibe. Glass has been used liberally for windows and railings as stone lines the porch and main driveway. Neat lawns have been manicured and they freshen up the various nooks and corners along with pretty stone sculptures.
The architectural details of corners such as these in the picture create idyllic nooks that add a creative touch to the property. The lively yet subtle combination of beige stone and white walls is also given a lift with the stone tiles that form the pathway here. The window in one corner makes this an appealing space, while the stone trellis is a simple yet intricate weave that adds a whimsical touch. One can spend time sipping tea here or take a walk to enjoy the evening breeze.
The various apartments in this building offer beautiful views of the skyline of this vibrant city. Solid metal frames hold spotless sheets of glass and allow natural light to freely permeate the interiors as well. White walls give the home owners the leeway to play with a variety of themes and hues.
This apartment building introduces solid design elements that create a warm, comforting and sophisticated look, and make this a perfect place to live in!