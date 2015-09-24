6 wall art pieces for your living room

In recent years, many people are seen sporting unique wall art in their homes for a kitschy look. Wall art has taken a new standing in the decor world with different designs like redesigned movie posters or minimal sayings. Wall art has a way of expressing your personality and your tastes.
There are various kinds of wall art from pop wall art to water colour art. The options to decorating your living room walls are endless and there's a variety of art to choose from. Browse through this ideabook and spark the creativity in you.
Einstein is know across the world for his brilliance and his contribution to the world of science. If you are an admirer of his, this wall art is perfect for your home. Designed with a plethora of colours, this wall art adds vibrancy to the living room. It can also be customised to your favourite idol.
If you like inspirational quotes and sayings, this wall art will blend right in your home. With coloured frames and minimalist designs, the wall art is perfect for homes with modern, contemporary, or eclectic decors. You can customise the wall art to flaunt your favourite quotes or sayings.
Simple or glow-in-the-dark, this wall art adds a retro look to your living room. Following a floral theme, the intricacy of the wall art is sure to impress your guests. In shades of purple, blue, red, and yellow, this wall art gives your living room a stylish edge.
Have you always admired the culture of the tribes in the continent of Africa? Then add this gorgeous piece of art to the walls of your home. Crafted on a white background with a black frame, the design of this wall art stands out. The ornate design with a beautiful colour palette enhances the intricacy of the wall art. This wall art can also be customised to flaunt your favourite tribal design.
Funny animal posters have gained incredible momentum recently. Featuring a water colour design, this wall art blends contemporary art with comic elements. The wall art sports the bust of a bear flaunting a pair of aviator shades. If you like chic and funny art, this wall accent is perfect for your living room.
One of the most popular forms of wall art, movie posters give a sneak peak into your personality. Also, one of the most customised forms of wall art, you can grace the walls of your living room with your favourite movie posters, minimal or vibrant.
If you appreciate and love history, this wall art is a good addition to your living room. Designed with a quirky element, this wall art depicts a certain important era in history in the form of whimsical art. These minimal designs are perfect for history lovers and blend with most home decors.
