6 wall art pieces for your living room

In recent years, many people are seen sporting unique wall art in their homes for a kitschy look. Wall art has taken a new standing in the decor world with different designs like redesigned movie posters or minimal sayings. Wall art has a way of expressing your personality and your tastes.

There are various kinds of wall art from pop wall art to water colour art. The options to decorating your living room walls are endless and there's a variety of art to choose from. Browse through this ideabook and spark the creativity in you.