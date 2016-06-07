Before and after: A small home transformed like MAGIC!

The plain old interiors of this small home show that a remodeling project is very much needed. However, it is not only the aesthetics that will be improved, but the functionality of the apartment as well. In fact, one of the main objectives of this apartment remodeling is to increase the interior space utilization. The apartment has been redesigned by AND Company, interior designers and decorators based in South Korea.
The clients hope to move into a brand new apartment with all the old parts repaired and replaced. They also planned this face-lift in order to welcome their new daughter into their lives, so all sharp corners have been removed, an extended nursery is created, and the layout and design has been improved to create more space. We hope you will find some interesting ideas and refreshing inspiration for your home through this before and after tour. Don't forget to leave us some feedback when you're done. Let's check out the transformation of this house shall we?
Before the apartment remodeling, the kitchen was cluttered with lots of stuff, making it look unorganized, messy, and overcrowded. This is because the kitchen space has not been utilized properly due to the layout and also the lack of space-efficient storage. The old kitchen was a room that lacked aesthetic value and functional efficiency. Next, get ready to be amazed by the incredible transformation the kitchen has been through.
After the renovation, a beautiful kitchen with more space emerges. The trendy exposed brick wall makes the kitchen cosy, while a variety of different lights illuminate the kitchen in a warm glow. More space is added to the kitchen with a new and improved layout.
As we enter the right side of the entrance, we find a cosy living room with a neat layout. The flooring used for the living room and the hallway is intentionally different in order to visually show the separation of various areas in the home. While the abundance of different types of lights and a neat living room with laminate flooring and ceilings help to compose a bright living room with a relaxed atmosphere.
Pictured here, we can see that the wall space is maximized by attaching a long wooden platform to the wall that serves both as a shelf and as an elongated desk. Additional shelving space is also attached directly to the wall, while framed graphic illustrations on the plastered brick wall enhance the aesthetics of this contemporary work space in the living room.
An extended nursery was one of the main requirements in the remodeling of this apartment. The top part of the bunk bed has a secure handrail installed with a solid wooden ladder stairs leading to it, while the space under the bed is composed of a cosy reading corner with a comfortable bench and a bookshelf.
The home library and study area is like a cosy den perfect for getting away from it all and finding a place to focus. The luxurious wooden table and chairs create an air of sophistication that brings style to the otherwise plain and simple room.The matching wooden blinds and wooden parquet flooring enhance the common natural theme while creating a laid-back atmosphere.
The single bed nestled in the corner of the bedroom uses a variety of wooden paneling to make it cosy like a bird 's nest. A space-efficient bedroom is created by using a bed that has storage space underneath, and employing a compact dressing room design that hides behind a sliding mirror door. Next, let's have a closer look at the walk-in closet and dressing room.
The walk-in closet and dressing room is well furnished with storage shelves and cabinets that extend from the floor right up to the ceiling to accommodate clothing, shoes, and other accessories. Walk-in closets are great for keeping the mess and clutter out of sight.
We hope you've enjoyed this before and after tour as much as we have. For more home tips, inspiration, and interesting ideas, have a look at before and after: 5 facade transformations that work like magic.