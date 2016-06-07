Before and after: A small home transformed like MAGIC!

The plain old interiors of this small home show that a remodeling project is very much needed. However, it is not only the aesthetics that will be improved, but the functionality of the apartment as well. In fact, one of the main objectives of this apartment remodeling is to increase the interior space utilization. The apartment has been redesigned by AND Company, interior designers and decorators based in South Korea.

The clients hope to move into a brand new apartment with all the old parts repaired and replaced. They also planned this face-lift in order to welcome their new daughter into their lives, so all sharp corners have been removed, an extended nursery is created, and the layout and design has been improved to create more space. We hope you will find some interesting ideas and refreshing inspiration for your home through this before and after tour. Don't forget to leave us some feedback when you're done. Let's check out the transformation of this house shall we?