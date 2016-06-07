The changing face of a house

A house doesn't necessarily need to be in ruins before a renovation is planned. That is the case of this house in Spain, where Dogares, professionals who are experts in restoration and renovation, carried out the changes necessary to turn the house into a real home and also keep up with the modern trends. In today's before and after tour, we will explore changes in the kitchen, bathroom, living room, and in the outdoor area of the house. The tour will present you with pictures of the house before the renovation and after the renovation so that you can see for yourself the changes that have taken place.
We hope you will find some interesting ideas and refreshing inspiration for your home through this before and after tour. Don't forget to leave us some feedback when you're done. Let's have a look at the changing face of this house shall we?
The chipped wall paint and the stained flooring is a telling sign that this terrace has been severely neglected. The absence of furniture also shows that this outdoor space has not been utilized, which is a real shame because it's a privilege to have such a spacious terrace in the first place. Next, let's see how this outdoor space has been changed for the better.
After the renovation, the terrace is converted into a friendly place, and the changes in the terrace are taken a step further by including the facade of the house as well. The exposed brick wall gives the facade a casual, laid-back vibe which is cosy and friendly.
Another obvious change is the windows. The black grills from the windows have been removed and replaced with white shutters instead, allowing the windows to be opened wide and creating a sense of freedom indoors and outdoors. Earthy coloured tiles used for the flooring blend in well with the walls, while large potted plants add more relaxing greenery to the terrace.
Although the kitchen is well organized and generally in good condition, the tiling is old and the furniture is outdated, giving it a stale look that could use some inspiration. The wooden furniture painted in white doesn't look bad, but you can tell that it has lost its grace and looks a little old-fashioned. Next, let's have a look at the newly renovated kitchen.
After, the reformed kitchen has modernized kitchen furniture, fresh tiling, new kitchen appliances, and a fresh coat of paint. White is the dominant colour, accompanied by a metallic shine seen in the modern furniture and kitchen appliances. Some things change, and some things stay the same, like the magnets on the new refrigerator.
The main living room of the house is gloomy and dark, and looks like it could use some care and attention. With excessive fabric covering the sofa and table, this living room looks more like a temporary shelter than the social heart of the home! The lack of personality is also evident. Next, let's see how the main living room is transformed.
One of the most striking changes in this house are found in the main living room. Attention to detail has created a room that has personality and is more welcoming and friendly than it was before. Elegance has been achieved partly thanks to the neo-baroque design that has been chosen for the dining room. Solemn furniture with a contemporary look are dominated by the colour white, giving it a timeless classic feel.
Although the bathroom was not in a bad condition, the owners wanted to change the neutral style of this bathroom into something that had a more sophisticated air. The plan was to keep part of the structure and layout of the bathroom, but renovate it so that space is maximized. Let's see if they succeeded…
The result is an earthy bathroom with more elegant and sophisticated tones. Brown, copper and cream are shades that prevail in this design as it is used for the wall, floor tiling, and even for the furniture as well. Another big change involves placing a large storage cabinet in the corner of the bathroom.
We hope you've enjoyed this before and after tour as much as we have.