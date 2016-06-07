The changing face of a house

A house doesn't necessarily need to be in ruins before a renovation is planned. That is the case of this house in Spain, where Dogares, professionals who are experts in restoration and renovation, carried out the changes necessary to turn the house into a real home and also keep up with the modern trends. In today's before and after tour, we will explore changes in the kitchen, bathroom, living room, and in the outdoor area of the house. The tour will present you with pictures of the house before the renovation and after the renovation so that you can see for yourself the changes that have taken place.

We hope you will find some interesting ideas and refreshing inspiration for your home through this before and after tour. Don't forget to leave us some feedback when you're done. Let's have a look at the changing face of this house shall we?