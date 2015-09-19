Artistic touches to make your home look stylish

The art movement has gained incredible movement in recent years. Architectures and interior designers are introducing modern, eclectic, and contemporary art into their designs. Many homes are seen flaunting unique pieces of art, giving their home a hint of exclusivity.
These accent ideas are vibrantly coloured, distinctly designed, and are sure to engage your guests when they enter your home. Take a virtual stroll through these ideas and get inspired.
This stunning art piece near the windows streams natural light into your home with beautiful patterns. If you like the extraordinary, this art piece is perfect for your home. It is designed in the shade of blue for a tranquil feeling.
If you like Indian inspired accents, visit this ideabook on ideas for Indian inspired home decor.
An eclectic design, this bird art accent is great for contemporary, modern, or eclectic home decors. The bird sports a unique design with colourful splashes across its body and at the base. Simple yet captivating, this art piece is a great addition to your home.
Take a virtual stroll through Fatfatiya Design for more inspiration.
A Banksy inspired art piece, this wall decal will transport you to the streets of Bristol with its simplicity. An intriguing design, this art piece can be placed in any room of your home. The art piece is fashioned with shades of black and white.
Perfect for contemporary and modern decors, this stunning wall accent adds style to your home. An intertwining design, this wall accent enhances the decor of your home with a contemporary style. It is crafted in pristine white, blending with most decor shades.
A little kitschy and a little rustic, these throw pillows are perfect for mixed decors. Crafted with a patchwork design, the pillows are vibrant and add colour to your home. They can be placed on your sofa set, chairs, or as decor pieces in your bedroom.
Perfect for any room, this cabinet is designed with patches of colourful prints and solid patches. This cabinet blends excellently with contemporary, modern, and eclectic decors.