Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

Artistic touches to make your home look stylish

Nicole C Nicole C
BANKSY STREETART: coole Wandsticker, Urban ART Berlin Urban ART Berlin ArtworkOther artistic objects
Loading admin actions …

The art movement has gained incredible movement in recent years. Architectures and interior designers are introducing modern, eclectic, and contemporary art into their designs. Many homes are seen flaunting unique pieces of art, giving their home a hint of exclusivity. 

These accent ideas are vibrantly coloured, distinctly designed, and are sure to engage your guests when they enter your home. Take a virtual stroll through these ideas and get inspired. 

Painted windows

Lamellenvorhänge, Rollomeister Rollomeister Windows & doors Curtains & drapes
Rollomeister

Rollomeister
Rollomeister
Rollomeister

This stunning art piece near the windows streams natural light into your home with beautiful patterns. If you like the extraordinary, this art piece is perfect for your home. It is designed in the shade of blue for a tranquil feeling. 

If you like Indian inspired accents, visit this ideabook on ideas for Indian inspired home decor.

The bird tales

Kunstobjekte aus Treibholz, diversen Strandfunden und Glas, JEVO JEVO ArtworkSculptures
JEVO

JEVO
JEVO
JEVO

An eclectic design, this bird art accent is great for contemporary, modern, or eclectic home decors. The bird sports a unique design with colourful splashes across its body and at the base. Simple yet captivating, this art piece is a great addition to your home.

Take a virtual stroll through Fatfatiya Design for more inspiration.

The zebra

BANKSY STREETART: coole Wandsticker, Urban ART Berlin Urban ART Berlin ArtworkOther artistic objects
Urban ART Berlin

Urban ART Berlin
Urban ART Berlin
Urban ART Berlin

A Banksy inspired art piece, this wall decal will transport you to the streets of Bristol with its simplicity. An intriguing design, this art piece can be placed in any room of your home. The art piece is fashioned with shades of black and white.

Ribbon love

Miriam Rigout, Miriam Rigout Miriam Rigout ArtworkSculptures
Miriam Rigout

Miriam Rigout
Miriam Rigout
Miriam Rigout

Perfect for contemporary and modern decors, this stunning wall accent adds style to your home. An intertwining design, this wall accent enhances the decor of your home with a contemporary style. It is crafted in pristine white, blending with most decor shades.  

Patched goodness

Kussens, Saffrane Saffrane Living roomStools & chairs
Saffrane

Saffrane
Saffrane
Saffrane

A little kitschy and a little rustic, these throw pillows are perfect for mixed decors. Crafted with a patchwork design, the pillows are vibrant and add colour to your home. They can be placed on your sofa set, chairs, or as decor pieces in your bedroom.

Prints and patches

COMMODE PLURI'ELLES, UN TEMPS POUR ELLES UN TEMPS POUR ELLES BedroomWardrobes & closets
UN TEMPS POUR ELLES

UN TEMPS POUR ELLES
UN TEMPS POUR ELLES
UN TEMPS POUR ELLES

Perfect for any room, this cabinet is designed with patches of colourful prints and solid patches. This cabinet blends excellently with contemporary, modern, and eclectic decors.

A house for every need


Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Add SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks