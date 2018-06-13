5 dining room ideas perfect for Indian homes

Throughout history, dinner has been the main meal of the day, a time for the family to come together and converse, share thoughts and laughter, and to simply enjoy a meal together. As technology progressed, our lives became faster, and meal preparation did not have to be the time consuming chore it once was. Busier lives and the invention of television and other technologies meant conversation was not the only form of entertainment of an evening, and the age old tradition of sharing dinner in the dining room slowly (and sadly) became less common. The dinner table was always there, but was now being used as a place for homework, or for parents to do some after hours work on the laptop. Sounds familiar, right?

Luckily, we are now seeing a shift back towards the ancient tradition of eating at the dinner table; families once again choosing conversation over t.v, coming together in the dining room each night to enjoy a home cooked meal, and share one another's company. This shift back to eating meals together at home has meant the dining room is again now a room as important as any other, and here at homify we think this is a great thing! So without further ado, here are some of our best dining rooms, from some of our best Indian experts, to inspire you and your family to share your meals together once again.