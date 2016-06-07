10 AWESOME ways to introduce more RED into your home!

Everything in this living room matches, except the big red couch. Inspite of that, it does not look out of place, infact makes it an interesting little spot. It could even be the star attraction in the room!

Red can add that much-needed chutzpah to any corner of the house. Add some of this color through accessories, furniture or even flowers and watch your room come alive.

