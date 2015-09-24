5 Gorgeous handmade accessories to decorate your home

It so happens most of the times that even after spending loads of money you still don’t get ‘Your Type’ of home. Store bought and machine made items are sometimes incompetent to satisfy you with their beauty. Don’t panic as handmade accessories are here for your rescue. Handmade accessories are stylish, rustic and beautiful. They don’t just induce personal warmth to your home, but also make it aesthetically pleasing. Here are few homemade items that can take your house to an entirely different level:
Rugs are another one of these handmade items that can add a bold statement to your house. Rugs are available in a variety of designs ranging from traditional, circular, checkered and flowery patterns to the contemporary modern art patterns. Rugs, these days, are also available in 2-D and 3-D formats. You can find different rugs in accordance to the interiors of different rooms. Try to mix and match the colors and sizes of different rugs. Buy some perkier shades in kids bedroom, a contrasting shade in master bedroom and something highly classy and glamorous in the living room. Indus Shanti Carpets India Pvt. Ltd. make handmade carpets to suit all decor. They also excel in customizing rugs and carpets as per requirement.
Cushions are a new and contemporary way to decorate your home. These handmade cushions breathe freshness and add life to your living room. These cushions can either be used to dilute the brightness or just add a vibrant contrast to subtle interiors. The use and reuse of handwoven canvas fabric will be an ultimate visual delight. These cushion covers can also be used as beautiful wall hangings shining brightly on your light pastels. The old hemp fabric can be used to make stylish modern designs to suit your living area. You can sew 2 or more fabrics in the design you feel will be perfect for your house. A little more zing can be added by attaching buttons, sequence and studs from unused dresses. It is fun and also maximizes reuse of unused items. Here's an ideabook for decorating home raw style : Home decorating ideas
A Coffee table holds the center stage of any living room. This absolute necessity is available in various handmade and eco-friendly designs. You can make this item in your very own workshop. Just get some natural reclaimed timber from your nearest store and start working on the desired shape and size. Follow the phrase ‘Simplicity is the ultimate sophistication’. You can either make a wooden base or a metallic one depending on your taste and budget. You can also get handmade wooden artifacts that act as a base for a polished glass platform to make a glass coffee table. A lot can be done with the intricate designing that can add a distinct statement to your house. Using the wood from unwanted and damaged pallets, you can easily create a rustic appeal for your house.
Handmade mirrors are very much in demand these days. They are cool and aesthetically very pleasing. Available in a variety of sizes and forms, they surely impart an interesting and fabulous feel to your house. You can choose from a variety of shapes like square, round, oval, etc. and have beautiful handmade frames for each one of them. You can craft these mirror frames yourself too. You can choose color schemes, according to your taste and existing decor. Unused tiles, leftover timber, paper cuts and even fabrics can be used to develop your favorite mosaic. Small stones, beads and studs can be used for further embellishing the glass frame.
Ottomans are available in different geometric shapes and patterns. They fall in the category of cozy living room furniture along with after sofa sets and bean bags. Handmade ottomans are generally made of fabric or wool. You can choose beautiful and vibrant canvas for designing your ottoman. Give it a contrasting touch by mixing another fabric of soft or darker shade. You can also choose from knitted poufs that are highly durable and reliable. They can be placed anywhere be it a living room, patio or a bedroom. You can also choose from your unused fabric and give a fresh and new taste to your already used ottomans.
It is always best to use handmade items to decorate your house. They will definitely make many heads turn in praise and appreciation. Moreover, your unused items and goods will get a new life. You can use your creativity to build a house of your dreams. Handmade items can be totally made to order, which means you can customize them according to your favorite color, shape and size. So, if you want to add that unique personal touch to your house, always go for handmade items.