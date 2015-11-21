Here are 5 amazing wall murals that will breathe life, art, and beauty into your home instantly. Most people often opt for wallpaper rather than wall murals, however in many parts of India where it is mostly hot and humid, wallpaper doesn't last very long. Hence wall murals are a more sustainable way of livening up the walls in Indian homes. A wall mural is art produced by artists, while wallpaper is usually more generic and manufactured for the masses. This makes wall murals more unique and special compared to wallpaper.

This ideabook features wall murals for the living room, wall murals for the bedroom, wall murals for the home office, and wall murals for the corridor. Let's take a stroll through and admire these beautiful works of art.