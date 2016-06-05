7 Small Living Room Designs for Indian Homes

Living rooms are an integral part of every modern home and though larger spaces give you the freedom to decorate lavishly, arranging small living rooms to make them look spacious require real genius. By deft usage of color, patterns and available furniture a constricted living room can be made to look cozy instead of claustrophobic. Instead of following traditional decoration styles use a mix of styles and designs to make the living room function as a family area for relaxation and bonding. We bring you 7 attractively designed small living rooms that reflect their owners’ sense of style and taste for comfort.
Keeping small sofas opposite the larger one gives an impression of spaciousness and the same logic has been applied here as an L shaped sofa is kept against the wall. Subdued lighting arrangement around the room will make this neutral toned living room appear spacious and comfortable.
Both large and small living rooms have to be decorated with subtlety to create a calming environment and as the sofa is the most sought after furniture where you can relax after a hard day at work, we have selected our best range of perfect sofas for small living rooms for you.
Clever use of light, colors and materials have turned this corner section of a wide hall into a tastefully decorated rustic style living room that has been given rough wall finish typical of a rustic home. Large urns holding ferns and traditional pottery line the floating shelves. As the wide corner was the only space available for setting up the living room decorator has wisely kept the seating arrangement against walls to leave open space in the center and provided a low table in the side. Earthy hand-loom cushions and rug make up the rest of this living room’s decor.
Usually when living and dining regions have to be accommodated into the same room it leads to overcrowding as both areas require heavy furniture. Designer Interface has cleverly utilized space available for living room by keeping mixed furniture and drawing focus to the heavily carved center table with attractive centerpiece.
The designers have made use of both dark and light color palette to create an atmosphere of casual elegance. Decorated with just a couple of deep grey sofas and woolen carpet with pretty square pattern the living room blends effortless with the dining area at the back. A sweeping view of living room from this angle will draw viewer’s attention to display case holding pretty collectibles that perfectly compliment the hardwood surface.
People who think that small spaces restrict vision and does not allow them to indulge in their taste for finer things in life will change their views when they come across this colorful and curvaceous sofa, wide enough to laze around while watching television or reading a book. Clever designing allows it to adjust into a small corner and also accommodate several guests when you have a party so people do not have to sit around on stools or dining chairs.
Brick walls, timber floor and faux fur on chairs bring a touch of country nostalgia to the tiny living room when a steel trunk center table keeps them company. The rug in the room’s center is designed like an animal skin that brings authenticity to its rustic mood with the quaint rocking chair and stacked up metal boxes. As the room lacked sufficient space the owners have used mixed furniture pieces to create a makeshift table for the corner lamp.
Decorated in simplistic Scandinavian style with snow white walls and chairs this room also has mixed furniture and minimalist decor on walls to enhance the feeling of space. Low level open shelves lining an entire wall give illusion of length when seen from this angle.