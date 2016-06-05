7 Small Living Room Designs for Indian Homes

Keeping small sofas opposite the larger one gives an impression of spaciousness and the same logic has been applied here as an L shaped sofa is kept against the wall. Subdued lighting arrangement around the room will make this neutral toned living room appear spacious and comfortable.

Both large and small living rooms have to be decorated with subtlety to create a calming environment and as the sofa is the most sought after furniture where you can relax after a hard day at work, we have selected our best range of perfect sofas for small living rooms for you.