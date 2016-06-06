7 Inspirational Indian Pooja Room designs

Faith is something deeply personal. You either have it or you don't. If you don't have it, you can never get what others see in it. If you do, you can never get why others don't get it. Either ways, one's belief, or lack of it, finds a bold statement in one's home. So if you do believe in a higher power, and perhaps even have a favourite deity, here are 7 stunning pooja area ideas that you will find inspirational.