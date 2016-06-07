Before and After: The Bright and Brilliant Transformation of an Apartment

The kitchen is now a dream come true with a play of glossy and matte surfaces where lighting makes each corner come alive. The quaint potted greenery lining the window and sitting under a blue blind add organic love in a generous dose. And again, monochrome makes magic here too!

The unbelievable metamorphosis of this flat has been carried out with the help of a revamp of the overall layout as well as a play of chic and modern design elements that include colour, material and contours. Here is another before and after story to inspire you further - Before and After: The incredible transformation of a city apartment.