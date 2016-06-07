Before and After: The Bright and Brilliant Transformation of an Apartment

There are makeovers and then there are jaw dropping, awe-inspiring stories of transformations which leave you breathless with delight. That is something we are about to experience with this flat in Lublin. This city in Poland is replete with architectural beauties, both traditional and contemporary, and has greatly inspired the interior architects at Aura Projekt to do wonders for this abode. Its before and after versions will leave you stunned for sure. We had a hard time believing that new lively and smart apartment was once a gloomy and utterly ordinary place of residence. The introduction of intelligent planning, aesthetic designing, openness and pleasantly shocking pops of colours has made the remodelling nothing less than a work of art.
The previous entertainment unit was less than entertaining as far as style was concerned. To begin with, it seemed to bleed the same drab hue right onto the floor even as its cuts and corners were anything but sleek. The space looked too cluttered, thanks to this piece. A plain rug and dull curtains made things worse.
Too many elements and too little space killed the style quotient here. The busy pattern in gloomy colours and the mismatched wooden hues existed uncomfortably with each other as house plants seemed to hang in no particular order. There was no real play of colour or pattern or even a proper design scheme in place, which made the room border on the boring.
The kitchen looked like an apology of its former glory, thanks to the outdated colours and fixtures. It was desperately crying out for respite from the dull hues and unsightly touches like the cupboard bearing wooden slats. Also, it required a better layout and some connection with the rest of the home.
Open, colourful and sleek – three defining qualities have now entered the home and decided to stay. The designers have made use of orange, white, black and a touch of blue for a space that is stylish even as it makes maximum use of every corner of its compact quarters. The dining room now seamlessly connects the living room and kitchen with a cool white and orange scheme, while black and white dominate the rest of the home. Shelves and planters now organise elements separately, in a fashionable manner.
The living and dining area now have numerous chic touches that characterise and build on the strength of most small homes in the most effective manner. Here too, monochrome gets the support of peppy orange. What we also liked was the white brick wall behind the sleek couch, which gives much personality to the linear contours of the space. The slim fireplace and the glossy bank of cabinets at the far end, speak highly of the designer vision at play.
The kitchen is now a dream come true with a play of glossy and matte surfaces where lighting makes each corner come alive. The quaint potted greenery lining the window and sitting under a blue blind add organic love in a generous dose. And again, monochrome makes magic here too!
The unbelievable metamorphosis of this flat has been carried out with the help of a revamp of the overall layout as well as a play of chic and modern design elements that include colour, material and contours. Here is another before and after story to inspire you further - Before and After: The incredible transformation of a city apartment.