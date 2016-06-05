Before and After: From Old to Gold; An Apartment change of a lifetime!

The staircase is not the only solid addition to this space. The hardwood flooring and the new windows make quite a statement as far as design values go. These superior looking materials and fixtures have made this home seem virtually unrecognizable. The steps are lined with subtle lights that add to the glossy good looks of the wooden stairs.

Subtle says it all in this makeover, as the designers bring in understated elements to visually open up the space and make it an urban retreat that the home owners are now proud of. Here is another before and after story to get your creative juices flowing - Before and After: The incredible transformation of a city apartment.