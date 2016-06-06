4 Bathrooms Undergo Stunning Makeovers

The bathroom is a space meant for luxurious rejuvenation, whether it is compact or spacious. It is a space where we can lose ourselves under a jet of cool water accompanied by the foam of aromatic bath products, with mounting mist on the mirrors and maybe even the golden gaze of a candle nearby. So why stop yourself from having the bathroom of your dreams? We have taken four bathrooms and captured the makeovers they have enjoyed in their journey from drab to fab. They were all dingy, dark or uninspiring originally. But with some clever and contemporary décor and design ideas, these bathrooms have come alive. Come and take a look at the gorgeous makeovers to understand how the bath time magic unfolds.
This bathroom presented a classic eyesore thanks to the mismatched orange hued tiles and the unbecoming purple WC seat. Bad finishing also marred the overall beauty of the space.
The same bathroom now enjoys a whole new look thanks to the clean white tiles and fixtures, and a pop of African art in the baskets below the sink. The modern wall mounted towel stand in the corner also provides a sleek look.
This bathroom was a style nightmare with an unsightly colour combination of faded red and orange. The lack of proper lighting did nothing to help matters! All these touches made the bathroom look even smaller and gloomier than it already was.
With a colour update, this bathroom now enjoys a sleek and mysterious vibe thanks to the play of grey and black. Paired with neat and modern looking white fixtures and mirrors, the visual appeal of the area has improved by leaps and bounds. The black textures have given a dramatic facelift with a modern element that adds fun as well as sophistication to the space. The transformation was rendered by Design Mellow, interior designers and decorators from Busan.
The red brown retro tiles cluttered the space visually and made the beige WC look gloomy. Also, the outdated fittings were an eyesore as was the sudden appearance of blue in the shower curtains.
The WC and the sink have been placed in a neat line to ensure that the space opens up visually. The bath tub meets this line in an L and captivates the viewer with its pristine white goodness. Glass and mirror stand proudly in the room, as a blue touch makes a striking statement under the sink.
The light hued bathroom wore a busy look thanks to too many textures and patterns, and the abundance of the cream colour that seemed at odds with the strange placement of golden tiles above the bath tub.
The bathroom now enjoys a snug yet open look thanks to the plain white tiles and the white lighting that highlights the wooden cabinet which offers to break the monotony of white.
We loved how the designers have stepped away from the ordinary, and come up with futuristic designs that lend a modern and stylish appeal to all the four bathrooms. Here is another before and after story to inspire you further - The magical before and after story of a flat.