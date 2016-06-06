Before and after: From an ugly to an awesome KITCHEN!

Today the homify team features the wonderful interior architects in Paris known as Parisdinterieur. This project brings an amazing transformation to a kitchen in a typical Parisian apartment. It's simply amazing to see how the interior designers have been able to completely reinvent the atmosphere of the room and give it maximum personality and style!

The new colour scheme for the kitchen is blue-gray, which is highly suitable for a kitchen with a vintage feel and a modern edge. Continue reading to find out how these excellent professionals made a whole new concept emerge from an old dull and boring kitchen. We hope you will find some interesting ideas and refreshing inspiration for your home through this before and after tour. Let's have a look at this transformed kitchen shall we?