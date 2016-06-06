Before and after: From an ugly to an awesome KITCHEN!

Today the homify team features the wonderful interior architects in Paris known as Parisdinterieur. This project brings an amazing transformation to a kitchen in a typical Parisian apartment. It's simply amazing to see how the interior designers have been able to completely reinvent the atmosphere of the room and give it maximum personality and style!
The new colour scheme for the kitchen is blue-gray, which is highly suitable for a kitchen with a vintage feel and a modern edge. Continue reading to find out how these excellent professionals made a whole new concept emerge from an old dull and boring kitchen. We hope you will find some interesting ideas and refreshing inspiration for your home through this before and after tour. Let's have a look at this transformed kitchen shall we?
Before the renovation, it took many different cables and outlets for the oven and dishwasher to function, making the wiring messy and unorganized. To give the kitchen a fresh, clean atmosphere, the interior architects wanted to redo the floors and walls as well. Goodbye and farewell were said to the mosaic tiles on the floor and wall.
After the renovation, the kitchen floor is decorated with floral designs, which gives personality to the kitchen. A delicate blue colour is always visible but not overpowering. The cement tiles are original without being eccentric, and bring a more classic vintage look to the kitchen, while the contemporary layout and design give it a modern edge.
Before, the uncoordinated colours of the cabinet, flooring, and walls were causing a visual disaster. The horrible choice of colours chosen for the cabinet plus the outdated design was giving the kitchen a bad vibe. In addition to that, the dull, dark colours used for the wall tiles and the floor completely mismatched the rest of the kitchen.
After the kitchen remodeling, practicality has become within reach. For example, storage cabinets were made less wide to make room for an exhaust fan. The built -in oven installed in the cabinet under the countertop saves space and harmonizes the kitchen instantly. Last but not least, the dull, dark wall tiles have been replaced by white tiles, which brings light to this confined space.
Before the renovation, it was a neglected kitchen with damaged walls and ugly looking cabinets. However, at least the large windows help to diffuse the overly bright colours and open up the small kitchen space.
We love the subtle, delicate blue colour employed for all the kitchen cabinets, and how the window sill has been decorated with a potted flowering plant. A simple wooden table against the wall beside the window allows you to enjoy the sky for a morning coffee or a romantic dinner. Under the sink, there is a small dishwasher, a must-have, even in a small space.
The kitchen floor combines cement tiles with wooden parquet perfectly in a beautiful, harmonious blend. The wooden table has the same tone as the ground, creating a cohesive feel in the kitchen, while a black wall adds a striking contrast to the blue and white colours dominant in the kitchen.
We hope you've enjoyed this before and after tour as much as we have.