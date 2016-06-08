A Modern family home full of surprise!

Dubai is a city of luxury and fine living which is replete with stunning architecture, and breathtaking manmade landscapes and waterscapes. It is also a shopper’s paradise and enthrals an observer’s senses with the many different delights it presents. And today, we are about to explore a lavish 24,000 square feet Double Villa which comes with numerous opulent bedrooms, modish kitchens, regal living spaces, a refreshing poolside, a spa and even a well appointed gymnasium.

Designed by Aum Architects from Mumbai, this villa is somewhat akin to a fairytale brought to life with its gorgeous building materials, indulgent textures and designs and decor which are mind-blowing to say the least. Everything from the exterior to the interior is carefully planned to reflect modern architectural ideas, while comfort and functionality has been retained equally effectively. Let’s take a peek into what makes this house so special.