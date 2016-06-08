A Modern family home full of surprise!

Dubai is a city of luxury and fine living which is replete with stunning architecture, and breathtaking manmade landscapes and waterscapes. It is also a shopper’s paradise and enthrals an observer’s senses with the many different delights it presents. And today, we are about to explore a lavish 24,000 square feet Double Villa which comes with numerous opulent bedrooms, modish kitchens, regal living spaces, a refreshing poolside, a spa and even a well appointed gymnasium.
Designed by Aum Architects from Mumbai, this villa is somewhat akin to a fairytale brought to life with its gorgeous building materials, indulgent textures and designs and decor which are mind-blowing to say the least. Everything from the exterior to the interior is carefully planned to reflect modern architectural ideas, while comfort and functionality has been retained equally effectively. Let’s take a peek into what makes this house so special.
The stunning and glossy marble floor and the brilliantly illuminated false ceiling rivet our attention as we step into the living room. The pendant lamps suspended from the ceiling are like contemporary chandeliers which flood the area with warmth and cordiality. The deep brown rug and plush white sofas are sure to make the guests feel relaxed. The living area with its numerous glass doors enjoys an expansive and airy ambiance, where you feel like royalty.
Artsy lights illuminate the fantastic facade of the villa, and accentuate its beauty manifold. The combination of concrete and wood along with glass makes for the lavish look of the façade. The floor to ceiling glass walls offer a peek inside, while lush palms dot the periphery of the main building. Anyone standing outside would be tempted to walk right in and explore the place!
The different residential units of the villa overlook the sparkling blue swimming pool which is common to all residents. The decks on either side sport an airy and subtly luxurious feel, with white comfy seating to take care of your leisurely needs.
The designers added a lounge inside the villa for you to relax and kick back with close friends and family. The pool is right outside, making it easy for you to go for a swim whenever you want. Tiny lights cascade from the ceiling in sparkling arrays, to light up the room magnificently after sunset. The furniture is modern and minimal, but extremely comfortable. They also allow the patterned floor to express its creativity without distraction. The quirky coffee table is definitely the focal point of the space, and is a true out-of-the-box rendition.
Open and inviting, the stunning and sleek kitchen has an adjoining dining area for intimate, family dinners. Shades of rich brown, elegant grey, pristine white, creamy beige and shiny steel come together to create an atmosphere which oozes with style as well as comfort, which is truly appetising. The simple but chic chairs feature pastel upholstery for a soothing touch.
Balancing the modern aesthetics of the entire home with children’s preferences is no mean task. But one look at this kid’s bedroom, and we are in love with the bright yellows and wood used all over the place. The quirky furniture is strategically placed, our favourite being the mesh swing! The unique honeycomb patterned floor left us impressed too.
Kick back and relax at the end of the day in this stunning bedroom. The full-length windows offer a view to die for! The royal combination of deep purple and golden is remarkable and exciting. A state of the art TV unit is accompanied by a soft, luxurious sofa in pale beige, to experience some thrilling entertainment. The wallpaper behind the bed is a visual delight and houses a gold framed mirror as a lavish touch. The side tables are modern design delights which store stuff fashionably.
Stunning visuals, exquisite décor, and handpicked furniture make the double villa in Dubai the place to be! Aum Architects have really pulled a rabbit out of the hat with this one. The exterior is a reflection of modern designs, while the interiors are an ode to luxurious living. The glass walls, designer ceilings and walls, and magical lighting help each room uphold the motto of lavish living. If you are looking for more ideas, here is another home tour that might interest you - A Colourful Modern Home full of Stylish Delights.