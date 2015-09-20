A fantastic Indian apartment

This funky and cool home designed by The Orange Lane is what every Indian home should be like. Vibrant, colourful, eclectic, spirited, and warm. It exudes a modern and quirky style with immense importance given to art that makes it unique. Each room of this apartment is tastefully designed to stand out from others.
Read on to take inspirations from this beautiful and spacious apartment.
The entrance to this apartment exudes light and warmth. The door is painted a bright and refreshing green that lifts up the appearance of this room. The stone cladded wall features a hand painted design of a Peepal tree, giving it a rustic Indian appeal. The ceiling features attractive stick-on raindrop shaped adornments. The bench against the stone wall makes for a casual seating arrangement.
This work space exudes innovation and art. The ceiling features authentic wooden logs as beams that give it a rustic look. The use of wood is prominent in this space as it features a wooden Diwan, work table with drawers, a side table and sandook styled center table. Colourful throw cushions on the Diwan add a pop of colour to this space, oozing Indian class.
The verandah of this apartment is easily an ideal space to entertain guests cover cups of hot coffee and snacks. The Vintage styled bench and armchair feature a lovely floral pattern. A wooden stool acts as a side table next to the armchair. The wagon styled centre table gives this space a rustic and Vintage charm.
This dining space sports a colourful and vibrant look. The bright hues of green and pink on the furniture upholstery exude class. The dark and rich brown colour of the wooden table and chair frame bring a warm look. The walls of the dining space is adorned with creative paintings that add character to the room.
This serene bedroom creates a cottage like ambience. The light colour of the wood used in this room exudes the look of a holiday home. In contrast the bright and cherry headboard and bedding brighten up this space.
Rainy days and evenings just get better sitting on this terrace. The lightweight feel and ambience of this terrace exudes such warmth and ease. The two low wooden chairs and centre table give it a charming appeal. The ceiling features whimsical birdcages with string lights.
The outdoor garden features a life-sized statue of a cow. Perched on the ground covered with gravel, the cow statue is a feast for eyes. Its spells quirky style. It enhances the appearance of the outdoor area.