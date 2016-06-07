Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

11 Clever DIY bathroom upgrades you'll want to try IMMEDIATELY!

Sheetal Bhandari Sheetal Bhandari
Brunel Cast Iron Bath, Aston Matthews Aston Matthews BathroomBathtubs & showers
Loading admin actions …

A dull bathroom can be one of the most depressing sights in your home. No matter how well you maintain it, unless it has some pretty, funky, quirky accessories, you'll just won't love it as much as you want to.

Let's get into some DIY this weekend and upgrade the bathroom from dull and dreary to spunky and charming. You don't always need expensive stuff to upgrade the look. Some imagination and passion will help you transform the bathroom on a shoestring budget.Let's begin!

Clean and simple

Flat Conversion in Islington, GK Architects Ltd GK Architects Ltd BathroomBathtubs & showers
GK Architects Ltd

Flat Conversion in Islington

GK Architects Ltd
GK Architects Ltd
GK Architects Ltd

Customize your plain boring shower curtain by adding some design of your own. Get a stencil or paint freely. Maybe put in the words of your favourite song or mantra in beautiful calligraphy.

Let your artistic side out to play

Daisy Chain Target Tiles BathroomDecoration
Target Tiles

Daisy Chain

Target Tiles
Target Tiles
Target Tiles

Old style bathroom with worn out faded tiles? Use some waterproof color and turn the dull wall into a bright happy spot with these yellow chirpy flowers. Aren't they great to look at?

Stop your floor looking boring

Wetrooms Alaris London Ltd BathroomBathtubs & showers
Alaris London Ltd

Wetrooms

Alaris London Ltd
Alaris London Ltd
Alaris London Ltd

Bathmats are a pretty handy but they aren't always the most interesting. Why not cut them up into cool shapes and reinvent them? How about a palm tree eh?

Make do and mend

Drummond's Case Study: London Townhouse, Notting Hill homify BathroomFittings
homify

Drummond's Case Study: London Townhouse, Notting Hill

homify
homify
homify

Still hanging towels on hooks behind the bathroom door? Get hold of some metal plumbing supplies, paint a fresh golden hue and create a quirky little towel rack. It's easy to accommodate in any tiny corner and looks so much better.

There's so much you an do for bathroom storage. You are going to love this ideabook on colorful bathroom storage ideas for just that.

Stand out mirror

homify BathroomMirrors
homify

homify
homify
homify

Jazz up the bathroom mirror with a simple backlight or just paint along the borders with colors and designs of your choice. It's going to be one-of-its-kind for sure.

Upcycle furniture with some funky paint

Family Home, Ruth Noble Interiors Ruth Noble Interiors BathroomStorage
Ruth Noble Interiors

Family Home

Ruth Noble Interiors
Ruth Noble Interiors
Ruth Noble Interiors

When you have a nice storage cupboard in your bathroom, maybe it needs a fresh coat of paint? Think of a contrasting color against the wall and there you have a brand new cupboard upping the style quotient of your bathroom.


Paint more than just your furniture

Brunel Cast Iron Bath Aston Matthews BathroomBathtubs & showers
Aston Matthews

Brunel Cast Iron Bath

Aston Matthews
Aston Matthews
Aston Matthews

While you have your paintbrush handy, why not add matching colors to other stuff. How about that radiator and the bathtub too?

Get a little crafty with your storage

Whale Shelves, Hunter Gatherer Hunter Gatherer BathroomShelves
Hunter Gatherer

Whale Shelves

Hunter Gatherer
Hunter Gatherer
Hunter Gatherer

Used to love craft projects but never go the opportunity to indulge? Now is the time. Make yourself a cute bathroom shelf, we say? You can finish it off with some decoupage to really make it stand out and match your colour scheme.

Cobble fixings together with cool DIY remnants

unique loo roll holder [ recycled brush64 BathroomToilets
brush64

unique loo roll holder [ recycled

brush64
brush64
brush64

You don't want to throw away those nuts and bolts when decorating. Save them and you can repurpose them, like this toilet roll holder from Brush 64.

Take a walk on the natural side and spruce up your flooring

Antique Reclaimed Pine T&G Floorboards UKAA | UK Architectural Antiques BathroomTextiles & accessories
UKAA | UK Architectural Antiques

Antique Reclaimed Pine T&G Floorboards

UKAA | UK Architectural Antiques
UKAA | UK Architectural Antiques
UKAA | UK Architectural Antiques

Real wood flooring can be a real classic. Not so easy to maintain but charming to the core. Give it it's due. Spruce it up with some scrubbing, painting, and polishing. You'll be mighty glad with the result.

Dig out the sewing machine!

Home Accessories, rigby & mac rigby & mac BathroomTextiles & accessories
rigby &amp; mac

Home Accessories

rigby & mac
rigby &amp; mac
rigby & mac

Toiletries can be a nuisance unless stored well. Apart from the regular shelves and cabinets, think of these DIY pouches. Easy to sew and definitely unique; you will find them pretty handy.

So there you go, so many DIY ideas to perk up the bathroom this weekend. Give it a try this weekend.

Here's how to add a personal touch to your home décor


Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Add SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks