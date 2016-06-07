11 Clever DIY bathroom upgrades you'll want to try IMMEDIATELY!

A dull bathroom can be one of the most depressing sights in your home. No matter how well you maintain it, unless it has some pretty, funky, quirky accessories, you'll just won't love it as much as you want to.
Let's get into some DIY this weekend and upgrade the bathroom from dull and dreary to spunky and charming. You don't always need expensive stuff to upgrade the look. Some imagination and passion will help you transform the bathroom on a shoestring budget.Let's begin!
Customize your plain boring shower curtain by adding some design of your own. Get a stencil or paint freely. Maybe put in the words of your favourite song or mantra in beautiful calligraphy.
Old style bathroom with worn out faded tiles? Use some waterproof color and turn the dull wall into a bright happy spot with these yellow chirpy flowers. Aren't they great to look at?
Bathmats are a pretty handy but they aren't always the most interesting. Why not cut them up into cool shapes and reinvent them? How about a palm tree eh?
Still hanging towels on hooks behind the bathroom door? Get hold of some metal plumbing supplies, paint a fresh golden hue and create a quirky little towel rack. It's easy to accommodate in any tiny corner and looks so much better.
There's so much you an do for bathroom storage. You are going to love this ideabook on colorful bathroom storage ideas for just that.
Jazz up the bathroom mirror with a simple backlight or just paint along the borders with colors and designs of your choice. It's going to be one-of-its-kind for sure.
When you have a nice storage cupboard in your bathroom, maybe it needs a fresh coat of paint? Think of a contrasting color against the wall and there you have a brand new cupboard upping the style quotient of your bathroom.
While you have your paintbrush handy, why not add matching colors to other stuff. How about that radiator and the bathtub too?
Used to love craft projects but never go the opportunity to indulge? Now is the time. Make yourself a cute bathroom shelf, we say? You can finish it off with some decoupage to really make it stand out and match your colour scheme.
You don't want to throw away those nuts and bolts when decorating. Save them and you can repurpose them, like this toilet roll holder from Brush 64.
Real wood flooring can be a real classic. Not so easy to maintain but charming to the core. Give it it's due. Spruce it up with some scrubbing, painting, and polishing. You'll be mighty glad with the result.
Toiletries can be a nuisance unless stored well. Apart from the regular shelves and cabinets, think of these DIY pouches. Easy to sew and definitely unique; you will find them pretty handy.
So there you go, so many DIY ideas to perk up the bathroom this weekend. Give it a try this weekend.