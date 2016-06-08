A beautiful and modern home for a family in Ludhiana

This bathroom is a modish as well as practical space where cleanliness is of the utmost importance. An inset wall of mosaic breaks the austerity of grey and white effortlessly. Fixtures are simple and minimalistic.

This comfortable and stylish hospital which is also a home puts you at ease as soon as you enter its premises, thanks to its soothing colours and classic design elements.