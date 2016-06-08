A beautiful and modern home for a family in Ludhiana

If you thought luxuriously well designed interiors only belonged in homes, offices and hotels, then you need to see this hospital and its interiors! This hospital is set in the bustling city of Ludhiana and has been designed by A Man’s Creation – a creative group of architects. It is a part of a doctor’s home which has been designed and decked equally well. In this stylish space, recovering from an ailment is a matter of indulging in a comfortable stay aided by cheerful interiors. Colours, textures and decorative accents have been chosen with immense care to create a sober yet cosy atmosphere. We invite you to visit this hospital with us to know more!
The abode’s living and dining area is a suave space filled with good looking and comfortable furniture that can seat many people at a time, as the ceiling above is a play of wood and white with light installations throwing a warm glow on everything below. The plush furniture sits on sparkling marble flooring, as the same wooden tone is borrowed from the ceiling above to create a wall of style where the entertainment centre is mounted. The dining area is plush and white, and sits under the charming glow of contemporary chandeliers.
An aura of professionalism and a feeling of being in good hands that will soothe you, comes into play when you enter the waiting area and take your seat on one of the many fabric and chrome moulded chairs that sit in front of the stylish receptionist’s desk. The alcove like desk is done up in shades of brown and beige, while a beautiful sculpture of a Hindu deity adorns the space.
The doctor’s chambers and the examination rooms completely eliminate the feel of clinical surroundings that most hospitals use. Instead, the designers have made use of soothing colours that make the patient comfortable instantly, even as sophistication is the mainstay here. The long drapes as well as the solid wooden furniture are accompanied by grey swivel chairs, and all the equipment that a doctor may need to examine a patient.
The modern kitchen has a sleek look thanks to the glossy cabinetry in wooden finishes and grey hues. The counters are well lit with the help of lighting installed beneath the cabinets mounted on top, while chrome appliances and a sit out complete the look in this practical space.
The corridor has classic elements of design that line it for a luxurious look. The marble environs are done up with solid sidebars and pretty lamps as well as vibrant artworks on the opposite wall. The ceiling is lined with dark wood that looks down artistically and balance the glossy good looks of the floor.
The doctor’s daughter’s bedroom is a bold red fashion statement which is subtly inspired by her father’s profession. You can easily make this out from the quirkily shaped wall mounted shelf which resembles the lines depicting the beat of the heart. The use of red lends energy and brightness to the bed, the rug as well as the tree wall decal behind the headboard.
This bathroom is a modish as well as practical space where cleanliness is of the utmost importance. An inset wall of mosaic breaks the austerity of grey and white effortlessly. Fixtures are simple and minimalistic.
This comfortable and stylish hospital which is also a home puts you at ease as soon as you enter its premises, thanks to its soothing colours and classic design elements. Here’s another home tour if you are looking for more ideas - An exotic Mumbai home rich in style!