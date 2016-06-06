An apartment transformes like MAGIC

Before the renovation, this apartment in Seville, Spain, had little grace. The unadorned walls, dissonant furniture, and grimy coats of paint rendered the apartment a disaster. It was a pity because the home is in the Plaza de Salvador, a beautiful corner of the Spanish city, marked by a 18th century church. Fortunately, Inuk Home Studio, architects based in Spain, decided to turn this old, neglected apartment into a young space full of colour.

Join us on this before and after tour today to see how the living room is revamped and updated with comfortable and aesthetically pleasing furniture, while mood lighting and traditional tiles breathe life and soul into the home. The kitchen and bathrooms have also been transformed and given new life.

We hope you will find some interesting ideas and refreshing inspiration for your home through this before and after tour. Let's have a look at this incredible apartment transformation shall we?