A Family Bungalow Filled With Luxury And Style!

The town of Tigre lies in Buenos Aires, Argentina, and is filled with myriad tourist delights. We took a detour from the urban cities nearby and decided to indulge in the spotting of architectural beauties. What we found was a sparkling line up of designer homes that left us speechless. The Casa En Castores, Nordelta in particular, caught our eye with its amazing design that speaks of high value luxury, and is perfect if you want to spend a weekend in the quiet countryside. With its chic and simple structure, expansive layout, and a breathtaking poolside which promises utter relaxation, this residence is a sensual and visual treat of sorts. Designed by Ramirez Arquitectura, a group of architects in Buenos Aires, this villa took our breath away with its opulence. Come and take a tour to see why!
The façade of the home comes into view as you drive through the lush grounds of this property. The palm trees greet you from the positions they occupy on the sides, as the beige and white structure with plenty of glass and accents of wood gives you a warm welcome. Enthralled and in the mood for a relaxed holiday filled with luxury, we make our way inside.
Visible from this vantage point, the main hall of the home is clad in a sparkling and transparent vista of glass. Sheet after sheet of glass make up the walls as solid pillars of slim concrete with a splash of white paint stand in attention to offer vital support. Inside, modern furniture with comfortable dimensions and earthy hues for the upholstery can be found. Art and wooden pieces make up the rest of the space as golden lighting casts a heady glow over the area. Orange, black, grey and other hues make a modern appearance in their earthy line up, to give a warm feel to the home.
The living room has a luxuriously soothing charm and a touch of luxury that calms you from within, as well. While relaxation and luxury complement each other perfectly here, the lighting does a splendid job of illuminating the space from its spot on the ceiling as well as its alcoves in the shelves and other nooks. The cream-coloured couch with a modern rustic low slung coffee table makes this the perfect spot for formal and casual entertaining.
An outdoor dining area is set against the soothing backdrop of the glass walls, and enjoys the musical tones of the water rippling gently in the breeze as it touches the swimming pool. Lighting creates just the right ambiance for you to enjoy a hearty meal as you take a seat at the glass table with its woven style chairs in earthy shades like mustard, brown, saffron and olive green. From here, you can see the wonderful artwork inside as it begs you to come and take a closer look. The never ending vista of glass makes for a luxurious appeal in this area.
The open green expanse with the white and golden structure at one end, accompanied only by the pristine blue waters of the large swimming pool, makes this backyard an idyllic space where one can lounge around without a care.
The pool here pours into the lake beyond, with palm trees standing nearby and swaying in the wind. A deck extends over the pool and is decorated with a couple of sleek chrome and white recliners that makes this the perfect spot for some reading, sun bathing and more!
This home brings together a number of elements that go from opulent to expansive and even chic. The colours used show off the vibrant quality of the region, while the pool makes for stunning visual appeal.