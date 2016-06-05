A Family Bungalow Filled With Luxury And Style!

The pool here pours into the lake beyond, with palm trees standing nearby and swaying in the wind. A deck extends over the pool and is decorated with a couple of sleek chrome and white recliners that makes this the perfect spot for some reading, sun bathing and more!

This home brings together a number of elements that go from opulent to expansive and even chic. The colours used show off the vibrant quality of the region, while the pool makes for stunning visual appeal. For more ideas, check out another tour - A Stylish Family Home Filled With Energy!