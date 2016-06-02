A modern family home designed with finesse for comfort!

This delightfully designed kitchen with simple tones of misty rose and brown holding all modern gadgets arranged neatly in their respective places is just right make even the most critical designer look admire it in awe. Low picture windows close to the counter overlooking the green countryside outside provide a perfect setting for the cook to enjoy.

Recessed lights below the cabinets provide just the right brightness to cover the counter after sundown while the kitchen island has twin fire outlets to allow people to converse with the cook dishing out meals on one side which can be sampled straight off the fire with a champagne bottle.