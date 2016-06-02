A modern family home designed with finesse for comfort!

Lush greenery and affinity to nature are the highlights of this attractively designed house set amidst picturesque hills that provide a soothing backdrop. Built on two levels with a large swimming pool and a beautiful canopied bed in the garden to enjoy pleasant weather the house epitomizes luxury and comfort. The house designed by Hangulhouse Architects balances style and environment friendliness with a glass façade that focuses on welcoming natural flow of light and air. Constructed with locally available materials the building has been created with minimal disturbance to the surrounding environment. Let us take you on a leisurely tour of this masterpiece in South Korea so you can jot down the little details that can be implemented in your future home. Are you ready?
The moment you come up the driveway, the first sight that greets you is the imposing façade with a beautiful manicured lawn. The shimmering swimming pool close to the entrance is like a pretty blue jewel in the jade green garden adding to the beauty of this modern dwelling. Colourful flower trees and shrubs around the property has been designed in an aesthetic manner without disturbing the natural environment to create a home that is perfect for raising a family.
The open design and earthy appeal of timber welcomes visitors into this modern living room designed with effortless style. Soft recessed ceiling lights and pastel tones give the living room an ethereal appeal that is enhanced by the light toned sofas and glowing white lilies on the table. Luxury has been given subtle tones here by leaving the wide spaces as open as possible with glass walls on either side to bring in natural light and fresh air.
As we move from admiring the play of colour and light in the living room into the modern dining area we cannot help but be mesmerized by the cool sophistication of its layout and decor. The cream cushion backed dark wood dining chairs are in sync with sofas while the dining table matches up to the open shelf separating the open space into neat sections.
This delightfully designed kitchen with simple tones of misty rose and brown holding all modern gadgets arranged neatly in their respective places is just right make even the most critical designer look admire it in awe. Low picture windows close to the counter overlooking the green countryside outside provide a perfect setting for the cook to enjoy.
Recessed lights below the cabinets provide just the right brightness to cover the counter after sundown while the kitchen island has twin fire outlets to allow people to converse with the cook dishing out meals on one side which can be sampled straight off the fire with a champagne bottle.
Designers have smartly used the little space provided here to create a luxurious bathroom with a separate shower cabinet divided from the rest with a solid half wall. Rose and brown color palette has been used here too with all wooden surfaced in dark brown and walls in pink. Tiny window high up on the wall gives privacy and also a delightful view of the green mountains.
The open balcony built on the first floor lets the owners enjoy the enchanting view of surrounding landscape comprising of dark green valleys and gurgling brooks. A Wooden floor built in continuity to the floor on this level lends aesthetic beauty to the area that has been made comfortable with handcrafted cane chairs and a table.
No home is complete with a family entertainment room so how could the designers neglect that little touch? They have created a perfect den cum home theater set up with wooden interiors for warmth and thick cushioned seats with foot stools for comfort. Deep shelves on either side of the wide television can be utilized for stacking up books or for keeping DVD's of movies to watch alone or with family.
If you like modern homes with light color palette in sync with natural elements then a tour of another delightful and stylish family house filled with energy would provide more inputs for your dream home.