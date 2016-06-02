Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

10 Awesome homes with views to kill for!

Sheetal Bhandari Sheetal Bhandari
ATALI - GANGA, RLDA Studio RLDA Studio Commercial spaces
Loading admin actions …

Here's an assortment of some stunning views from houses that are unique both in their design and location. Ingenious planning and structural design along with scenic and sometimes offbeat locations make these houses with a view that's utterly spellbinding, divine and something that only a few manage to savour. Enjoy a tour through this ideabook and maybe get inspired for a unique house of your own!

Beauty in the City!

Krishna Villa homify Modern houses bungalow,ahamedabad,villa,modern,house
homify

Krishna Villa

homify
homify
homify

City homes in the suburbs have something magical about them.They are beautiful to look at from a distance. They look so calm and serene from up there while full of action on the ground. A well-covered balcony is perfect to enjoy the dusk when the city changes its colors and comes to life at night.

Majestic mountains

ATALI - GANGA, RLDA Studio RLDA Studio Commercial spaces Commercial Spaces
RLDA Studio

ATALI—GANGA

RLDA Studio
RLDA Studio
RLDA Studio

Hills have something special. It's the crisp air or the sheer enormity of mountains that makse you feel so insignificant and in awe of nature! Being amidst mountains is a blessing and a home in these stunning surroundings offer delightful sights and sounds.

In the jungle

Çıralı Beach Bungalows, Cıralı Beach Bungalows Cıralı Beach Bungalows Mediterranean style balcony, veranda & terrace
Cıralı Beach Bungalows

Cıralı Beach Bungalows
Cıralı Beach Bungalows
Cıralı Beach Bungalows

If being secluded and in the midst of the forest is your idea of a perfect home, then a one like this is an ideal choice. Do not wander just too deep into the jungle though! So a bungalow on the outskirts is just right to enjoy the sounds of the forest yet remain safe.

Forest House

Forest House, カスヤアーキテクツオフィス(KAO) カスヤアーキテクツオフィス(KAO) Modern houses
カスヤアーキテクツオフィス(KAO)

Forest House

カスヤアーキテクツオフィス(KAO)
カスヤアーキテクツオフィス(KAO)
カスヤアーキテクツオフィス(KAO)

Another unique forest house with a peculiar structure. Modern and contemporary and yet it does not look out of place in the woods. The majestic trees and thick cover offer amazing views from all sides of the house.

Check out this unique house's other features; a clever design for sure.

Forest and ocean view

House, Emilio Rescigno - Fotografia Immobiliare Emilio Rescigno - Fotografia Immobiliare Mediterranean style houses
Emilio Rescigno—Fotografia Immobiliare

Emilio Rescigno - Fotografia Immobiliare
Emilio Rescigno—Fotografia Immobiliare
Emilio Rescigno - Fotografia Immobiliare

Here we have both the forest and the vast ocean blending with the beautiful clear blue sky. A breathtaking scenery that's bound to calm every restless soul.

View of the river

House by the Ganges, Rishikesh, Rajiv Saini & Associates Rajiv Saini & Associates Rooms
Rajiv Saini &amp; Associates

House by the Ganges, Rishikesh

Rajiv Saini & Associates
Rajiv Saini &amp; Associates
Rajiv Saini & Associates

Imagine you look outside the window and there you have a river, mountain, trees, and birds, just like a scenery you used to draw when you were little? It is a reality for many. Check out this house by the Ganges, so idyllic and charming.


Ocean view from a high rise

Porthleven, LEIVARS LEIVARS Eclectic style balcony, veranda & terrace
LEIVARS

Porthleven

LEIVARS
LEIVARS
LEIVARS

You needen't be an owner of a bunglaow in order to enjoy the ocean view, highrise aprtments offer even better opportunity to enjoy the scenery from a height. Add to that the constant breeze and you have a perfect spot in the balcony to sit back and relax whenever you want to.

Where sea meets the sky

Vila Seacrest - Ilha de Paros - Ciclades - Grécia, Carlos Eduardo de Lacerda Arquitetura e Planejamento Carlos Eduardo de Lacerda Arquitetura e Planejamento Mediterranean style pool
Carlos Eduardo de Lacerda Arquitetura e Planejamento

Carlos Eduardo de Lacerda Arquitetura e Planejamento
Carlos Eduardo de Lacerda Arquitetura e Planejamento
Carlos Eduardo de Lacerda Arquitetura e Planejamento

Such a unique design which makes the infinity pool merge with the ocean and then with the sky. Amazing hues of blue create a picturesqe sight, truly one to die for!

View in comfort and style

Badewanne Objekte, Design by Torsten Müller Design by Torsten Müller Colonial style bathroom
Design by Torsten Müller

Design by Torsten Müller
Design by Torsten Müller
Design by Torsten Müller

Enjoy the gorgeous rough ocean waves, but why lean on a terrace or a deck? A large enough jacuzzi fit for a couple, lets you enjoy the view in the most comfortable and luxurious setting! Now that's definitely uber stylish!

Make a unique outdoor setting

Yassmine, Rita Mody Joshi & Associates Rita Mody Joshi & Associates Modern pool
Rita Mody Joshi &amp; Associates

Yassmine

Rita Mody Joshi & Associates
Rita Mody Joshi &amp; Associates
Rita Mody Joshi & Associates

When you have sufficient outdoor space, make it a private haven of beautiful views. Create pretty outdoor setting with landscaped gardens, stunning pool, comfortable seating to enjoy the  weather, just like in this lovely house in Goa.

Liked this ideabook? You will love this one too on great views of the city.

A Stylish Family Home Filled With Energy!


Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Add SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks