The Colourful Spiritual Indian Family Home

Indian architects and designers have an incredibly rich traditional aesthetic to build upon. Some of the elements they can choose to incorporate are the principles of Vernacular Indian Architecture, and Vashtu Shastra, an approach that draws upon Hindu and Buddhist beliefs. Similarly, they might integrate the kaleidoscopic colours and patterns that make Indian design so distinctive.
So it is particularly interesting when Indian architects seek to incorporate these elements into contemporary architecture. Today we will explore a home that shows how this can be done well. It comes to us courtesy of Indian architects Ansari and Associates and has a curious mix of contemporary and western elements. Welcome to the House of Colours! We hope you enjoy the journey…
The two-level family home is set in the beautiful city of Chennai. The home has a stunning white exterior with wooden panels and sunny yellow accents. The front balcony is deep and set back a little to provide lots of privacy. Finally, the striking variety of forms on the exterior make it a curiously earthy home.
Traditional Indian interiors are often furnished with a very dense collection of colours and textures. But here we have a rather light and airy dining room with a polished marble floor. An earthy essence has been introduced with a wooden staircase and dark wooden furniture. The bright colours that make Indian design so distinctive have been introduced in bright splashes of fabric on chairs and curtains.
Many Indian homes have puja or pooja spaces for worshipping the deities. Puja rooms are the most sacred parts of the home and should be designed according to the guidelines of Vashtu Shastra. This puja room complies to some of the key issues. It is located on the ground floor and is protected from negative energies. Note how the low wall around this space works as a protective barrier and creates an important threshold to the area. Finally, it has good-quality wooden doors on the prayer room and some yellow elements for good luck.
From the living room area we have a good overall sense of the decor and layout. The home is very vibrant, but sparsely furnished and almost minimalist. The floors, walls and ceilings are white and it has a modern, contemporary feel. Note the highly polished finishes. Also, note how the puja room just beyond the doorway has been incorporated into the main living area. While puja rooms are often separated from the rest of the home, this kind of layout really helps make worship a central part of home life.
Indian homes are often arranged around a central stairwell or courtyard. These areas are commonly furnished with an opening on the roof that allows light to flood the interior. This opening might be covered in a grate or a barrier to prevent rain from entering the home. Here, this element has been finished with cool white beams to create a more modern effect.
