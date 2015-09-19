6 Stylish wardrobes for your bedroom

This concept makes the maximum use of your bedroom space. The wardrobe is built in such a way that it surrounds your bed. One of the advantages of this design is, it saves the other wall for mounting a TV or pictures of your family. The other advantage is, it does not let you see your wardrobe when you are relaxing on your bed. Not only it makes your room look spacious but also makes drawers more accessible. Click here to checkout some more designs by this designer Smiths fitted wardrobe ltd.

We hope this ideabook gave you ample ideas while planning to revamp your house interiors. Each of the design has its own ideology and functionality and will surely enhance your home decor.