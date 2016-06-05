Before and After: 5 facade transformations that work like magic!

The facade of a house is basically the face of a house. It offers the first impression of a home and its residents, so the facade is usually given priority when it comes to renovating or remodeling a home. Another reason the facade is usually given priority when it comes to renovation compared to other parts of the house is because it tends to decay and fade away faster due to being exposed to weather elements. Time and the weather can have negative effects on the facade of a house, causing it to lose its functional and aesthetic value.

We highly recommend getting consultation from architects before you start remodeling the facade of your home, but for a start you can continue reading this article. Today's before and after tour features 5 facade transformations that work like magic. The remodeling of the facades are done by Neutral Arquitectos, architects based in Orizaba, Mexico.

We hope you will find some interesting ideas and refreshing inspiration for renovating the facade of your home through this before and after tour. Let's browse through these magical transformations shall we?