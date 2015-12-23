Home office ideas for a small home

In this spacious office created by Designed Thoughts, a lot of effort has been put in to emphasize the light flow. The center point of this room is where the orange tinted light fixtures and the lengthy wooden table are. It is at the center of this office that the light of the room converges, hence the positioning of the table in that area. Even the support beams have been integrated into the table to present an inviting and bright office space. Here, there can be no doubt how natural light and creative ideas flow through the room.